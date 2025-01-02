NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers vs. Thunder (8 p.m. ET)

The Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off 2025 on Thursday (8 ET, League Pass).

The Thunder enter the new year as the hottest team in the NBA, winning 12 consecutive games and 16 of their last 17 dating back to Nov. 20. The Clippers look to rebound from a loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

Here are five things to know ahead of Thursday’s game.

1. SGA making a strong case for MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in MVP voting last season, and he’s making a case for himself this season. In 35 minutes a night, SGA is putting up 31.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He’s shooting 52.8% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. He leads the NBA in plus-minus at +386 and is the only player in the league with 1,000 points

2. Isaiah Hartenstein fitting in perfectly: Since his debut with the Thunder on Nov. 20, Hartenstein has been everything the Thunder needed him to be after signing him as a free agent. The Thunder are 16-1 in the 17 games he’s played, and he’s recorded 13 double-doubles over that stretch. Hartenstein is putting up career-best numbers across the board in his ninth season with 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 blocks in 30 minutes a game.

3. Defense is key for both teams: Both teams enter this contest as top five defenses in the NBA. The Thunder lead the NBA with a defensive rating of 102.9, while the Clippers are fifth at 108.

4. Norman Powell enjoying career-best season: Powell continues the best start to a season in his tenth year in the NBA. Powell is averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game while knocking down better than 45% of his 3-point attempts a night.

5. Ivica Zubac has been an interior force: Zubac is another Clipper who’s having a stellar start to the season in 2024-25. Zubac is putting up career-highs in nearly all statistical categories, averaging 15.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in over 32 minutes a game. Zubac is currently fourth in the NBA in rebounds per game, and his 4.0 offensive rebounds are tied for the best in the league.