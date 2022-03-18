NBA HooperVision: Quentin Richardson, Jamal Crawford on call for Mavericks-76ers

Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson return for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. The duo will give their unique perspectives on Friday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks (7 ET, League Pass), taking fans inside the life of an NBA player by sharing stories from their careers and providing in-depth analysis on the matchup.

NBA HooperVision gives fans the authentic feel of watching a game with two NBA legends. Crawford and Richardson do everything from discussing the best sneakers around the league to breaking down detailed X’s and O’s during the live game. The stream usually includes a special guest, with Tim Hardaway Sr. being the most recent.

The Mavericks (43-26) enter Friday’s matchup on a three-game win streak. The red-hot Mavs have won 27 of 35 games since Dec. 3, and have found an identity that works under head coach Jason Kidd. Dallas is being led by one of the league’s brightest stars in Luka Doncic, who has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. Fresh off a 37-point performance against the Nets, Doncic has found his way back into the top 5 in the latest Kia MVP Ladder. For the season, Doncic is nearly averaging a triple-double. The 23-year old guard from Slovenia is the focal point of Dallas’ success, but they have seen key contributions from others during this surge. Spencer Dinwiddie has been a great addition to the rotation since he was acquired at the trade deadline. On top of averaging 17.9 ppg since joining the squad, Dinwiddie has hit some clutch shots in big moments, most recently a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Mavericks over the Nets on Wednesday, 113-111. Jalen Brunson is another guard who has stepped up, pumping in 16 ppg this season on 57.7% TS. Dallas currently sits 6th in the league with a 108.0 Defensive Rating. They will need to get it done on both ends to slow down Philadelphia on Friday.

The 76ers (42-26) enter the contest coming off a 118-114 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday. MVP candidate Joel Embiid led the way with 35 points and 17 rebounds in 35 minutes. James Harden chipped in with 21 points and 11 assists and Tyrese Maxey poured in 25 points. Those three have formed one of the best trios in the league led by Embiid. Since acquiring him in a trade with Brooklyn, Philadelphia has posted a 7-2 record with James Harden in the lineup. Harden is putting up great numbers for Philly thus far, averaging 22.8 points, 10.6 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest. This move has turned Philadelphia, the current 3-seed in the East into legitimate title contenders. Harden has told reporters, “I’m still trying to find my way,” but if this Philadelphia team still has another gear they can kick into, they will be a tough out in the Eastern Conference playoffs for anyone.

With two of the league’s MVP candidates squaring off, NBA HooperVision will be sure to deliver great insight and content. Come hang out with Jamal and Quentin as they dissect this important matchup featuring some of the NBA’s brightest stars sharing the same court. Both of them have shown great admiration for Embiid and Doncic. At one point, they had to walk off set because they were in awe of Embiid being able to hit a pull-up jumper in transition at his size. Just look at the way this duo reacts to Luka’s move in a recent stream of NBA HooperVision.

Richardson and Crawford were both selected in the 2000 Draft and combined to play in more than 2,100 NBA games.

Crawford, a guard who was picked No. 8 in the Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and traded to the Chicago Bulls, is tied with Lou Williams as the only players in NBA history to win the Kia Sixth Man of the Year Award in three different seasons. Crawford played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Nets in his 20-year career.

At 39, and in his final regular-season game with Phoenix, Crawford dropped 51 points in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That performance made him the oldest NBA player to score 50-plus points in a game, as well as the first player to score that many points off the bench in a single NBA game.

Richardson, a combo guard-forward who was picked No. 18 by the Clippers, played 13 seasons with stops in Phoenix, New York, Miami and Orlando after beginning his career in LA. He won the 2005 NBA 3-Point Contest and has gone on to a successful broadcast career, which includes co-hosting the popular “Knuckleheads” podcast.