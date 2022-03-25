NBA HooperVision: Quentin Richardson, Jamal Crawford on call for Jazz-Hornets

Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson return for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. The duo will give their unique perspectives on Friday’s game between the Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets (7 ET), taking fans inside the life of an NBA player by sharing stories from their careers and providing in-depth analysis on the matchup.

NBA HooperVision gives fans the authentic feel of watching a game with two NBA legends. Crawford and Richardson do everything from discussing players’ pregame outfits to breaking down detailed X’s and O’s during the live game. The show usually includes a special guest, too. On the most recent stream of NBA HooperVision, the duo welcomed rapper and NBA fan, Jadakiss, of the legendary rap group The Lox. Tune in tonight to see what the guys have planned on NBA League Pass.

HooperVision: Jadakiss lists his top all-time ball handlers

The Jazz (45-28) enter Friday’s matchup coming off a big loss in Boston on Wednesday. Utah will look to bounce back in the middle of this six-game road trip against the Hornets. Despite dropping two of their last three, the Jazz currently sit as the No. 4 seed in the West and are led by All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell (26.2 ppg).

Despite injuries and different starting lineups throughout the season, the consistency for Utah has been their ability to shoot the ball well. The Jazz are seventh in the league in 3-point accuracy and use those shots — and stellar defense of reigning Kia Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert — to find success. After back-to-back losses to the Nets and Celtics, the Jazz will look to right things with a win against another team battling for Play-In positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets (37-36) have won five of their last six games and are the No. 9 seed in the East. Charlotte sports a balanced trio of first-time All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, swingman Miles Bridges and guard Terry Rozier — all of whom average more than 19 ppg this season. With multiple players capable of going off on any given night, the Hornets are a tough team to match up with. Overall, Charlotte is fifth in the NBA in scoring (114.8 ppg) and gets timely production from its reserves, including Isaiah Thomas, a former All-Star now thriving as a Hornets reserve. In eight games with the Hornets, Thomas is averaging 9.3 ppg in 13.4 mpg with Charlotte.

If you’re new to NBA League Pass, unlock your 7-day free trial now. Upon logging into your League Pass subscription, you’ll be able to find the alternate stream with Crawford and Richardson on the game page for Jazz-Hornets within the “Watch” tab.

Richardson and Crawford were both selected in the 2000 Draft and combined to play in more than 2,100 NBA games.

Crawford, a guard who was picked No. 8 in the Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers and traded to the Chicago Bulls, is tied with Lou Williams as the only players in NBA history to win the Kia Sixth Man of the Year Award in three different seasons. Crawford played for the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Nets in his 20-year career.

At 39, and in his final regular-season game with Phoenix, Crawford dropped 51 points in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. That performance made him the oldest NBA player to score 50+ points in a game, as well as the first player to score that many points off the bench in a single NBA game.

Richardson, a combo guard-forward who was picked No. 18 by the Clippers, played 13 seasons with stops in Phoenix, New York, Miami and Orlando after beginning his career in LA. He won the 2005 NBA 3-Point Contest and has gone on to a successful broadcast career, which includes co-hosting the popular “Knuckleheads” podcast.