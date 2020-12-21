Watch LIVE now on Twitch.com/NBA

NBA action is almost here once again. Count down the 24 hours before #KiaTipOff20 with a LIVE 24-hour stream of some of the NBA’s greatest Opening Week games on Twitch. From dazzling rookie debuts to celebratory Ring Night ceremonies, look back at action from as early as 1969. Then, tune in to TNT at 7 PM ET on Tuesday, Dec. 22 as the NBA season tips off with Kevin Durant & the Brooklyn Nets squaring off with Steph Curry & the Golden State Warriors. Afterwards, LeBron James & the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their title with Ring Night at the Staples Center ahead of a matchup with Kawhi Leonard & the LA Clippers at 10 PM ET.

NBA Hardwood Classic Opening Night Countdown Marathon Schedule

*All times displayed are ET

Monday, December 21

7 PM – Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2003 : LeBron James makes his NBA debut

: LeBron James makes his NBA debut 8:22 PM – New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors, 2015 : Golden State Warriors 2015 Ring Night

: Golden State Warriors 2015 Ring Night 9:54 PM – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1996 : Allen Iverson makes his NBA debut

: Allen Iverson makes his NBA debut 11:28 PM – Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2016: Russell Westbrook goes for 51-point triple-double

Tuesday, December 22