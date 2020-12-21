NBA Hardwood Classic Opening Night Countdown Marathon
Take a look back at 16 Opening Week Hardwood Classics & count down to Opening Night on TNT.
Watch LIVE now on Twitch.com/NBA
NBA action is almost here once again. Count down the 24 hours before #KiaTipOff20 with a LIVE 24-hour stream of some of the NBA’s greatest Opening Week games on Twitch. From dazzling rookie debuts to celebratory Ring Night ceremonies, look back at action from as early as 1969. Then, tune in to TNT at 7 PM ET on Tuesday, Dec. 22 as the NBA season tips off with Kevin Durant & the Brooklyn Nets squaring off with Steph Curry & the Golden State Warriors. Afterwards, LeBron James & the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their title with Ring Night at the Staples Center ahead of a matchup with Kawhi Leonard & the LA Clippers at 10 PM ET.
NBA Hardwood Classic Opening Night Countdown Marathon Schedule
*All times displayed are ET
Monday, December 21
- 7 PM – Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2003: LeBron James makes his NBA debut
- 8:22 PM – New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors, 2015: Golden State Warriors 2015 Ring Night
- 9:54 PM – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1996: Allen Iverson makes his NBA debut
- 11:28 PM – Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, 2016: Russell Westbrook goes for 51-point triple-double
Tuesday, December 22
- 12:59 AM – Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 1994: Shaquille O’Neal goes for 46 points & 20 rebounds
- 2:33 AM – Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1969: Lew Alcindor makes his NBA debut
- 4:01 AM – Washington Wizards vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2017: Consecutive No. 1 overall Draft picks Ben Simmons & Markelle Fultz make their NBA debuts
- 5:32 AM – Toronto Raptors vs. New Jersey Nets, 1995: Toronto Raptors play their first-ever NBA game in debut season
- 7:03 AM – Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 1970: “Pistol” Pete Maravich makes his NBA debut
- 8:22 AM – Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers, 2017: Blake Griffin posts strong double-double & Lonzo Ball makes his NBA debut
- 9:53 AM – Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2018: Gordon Hayward returns from injury
- 11:25 AM – Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, 2017: Golden State Warriors 2017 Ring Night
- 12:53 PM – Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 2015: Pau Gasol’s defense comes up big against Cleveland
- 2:22 PM – Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 2019: Kyrie Irving scores 50 points in his Nets debut
- 3:53 PM – Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 2016: Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 Ring Night
- 5:27 PM – Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 2018: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant & Warriors start their title defense