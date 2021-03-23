Top Stories

NBA fines Julius Randle $15,000 for language, public criticism of officials

The on-court incident occurred following the Knicks' loss on March 21.

Official release

NEW YORK – New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official and public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The on-court incident occurred at the conclusion of the Knicks’ 101-100 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on March 21 at Madison Square Garden. Randle made his public comments on the officiating during his postgame media session.

