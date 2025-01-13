NBA Fantasy – Salary Cap Edition: Week 13 preview

> Play NBA Fantasy – Salary Cap Edition

There are enticing rematches and unexpected standouts galore to observe in the week ahead. And that’s merely the tip of the fantasy iceberg.

The end of the season’s opening half draws near with the focus beginning to shift to the all-star break. For NBA Fantasy Salary Game players, it’s all about making wise moves in the upcoming slate – all in the interest of being in a good spot by February’s arrival.

Here’s what you need to know for Week 13:

Games to Watch

Memphis Grizzlies (25-14) vs. Houston Rockets (25-12), Monday at 8 p.m. ET

It was pure popcorn when these two duked it out last Thursday. The Rockets snagged a 119-115 nail-biter as the stars showed out – Alperen Sengun racking up a game-high 32 points and Ja Morant looking like himself with 27 of his own. That left the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed with another addition to its growing résumé.

Now comes the get-back opportunity for Memphis. The group has Morant and Santi Aldama in the fold once again following shared multi-week absences, and that makes a world of difference considering their preceding averages of 39.6 and 28.7 fantasy points per game (FPPG) across Weeks 9 and 8. Their combined production alongside the ever-reliable Jaren Jackson Jr. – 48.9 FPPG in his past 10 games – could recapture the magic of 10 victories in 11 contests from Nov. 20 to Dec. 13.

An array of strong four- and five-game spurts have ushered Houston forward this campaign. The presence of second-year guard/forward Amen Thompson has been noteworthy, featuring marks of 1042.5 total fantasy points (TFP) and 29.8 FPPG that each rank fourth on the team. He’s actually outdone himself recently to the tune of 35-plus fantasy points in five of his previous seven games played, and that’s helped the Rockets to four wins in their last five.

Cleveland Cavaliers (33-5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (32-6), Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Virtually no time at all has passed since this pair of premier squads first did battle, and already, another iteration is on the horizon. The Cavaliers took last Wednesday’s gargantuan game 129-122, staking their claim as the NBA’s finest and extending their winning streak to 11 as the Thunder’s season-best-tying 15 consecutive came to a halt. Neither group, though, carries a double-digit run into this one.

Steady contributions across Cleveland’s starters continue to be evident – Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen all possessing between 1250 and 1450 TFP – but Max Strus and Ty Jerome have made improved impacts. The former is enjoying a respectable return after missing the season’s first 27 games with a sprained ankle, and has produced three outings of 20 or more fantasy points in the team’s last six contests. And before missing their latest game Sunday, the latter had done precisely the same.

Over in Oklahoma City, Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace have offered unheralded yet valuable insurance behind the leading trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein. Wiggins is responsible for two games of 34-plus fantasy points in the past five, while Wallace has pitched in three with 20 or more across the last four. Both are growing guards looking to make the most of their minutes, and they’ve done precisely that as of late.

Transaction Tips

Jared Butler has performed well above his pay grade recently while on a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards (6-31). The fourth-year guard has become far more involved in the rotation, and in response, accumulated 131.3 TFP in four games from Jan. 5 to 10, despite totaling just 11.2 across the team’s eight preceding affairs.

He remained rather efficient when his usage declined upon Jordan Poole’s return. In eight minutes against the Thunder on Sunday, Butler tallied 15.8 fantasy points off of six points, four rebounds and two assists. Should coach Brian Keefe continue to extend the opportunity, this breakout guard should be in high demand on the transaction tab with a $4.4M salary.

Another name worthy of your consideration is Jaylen Wells as he continues to excel in his rookie year with the Grizzlies. The $4.8M-priced forward has been particularly terrific following Week 11 – since notching four games of 25-plus fantasy points – and very nearly matched his season high of 39.8 on Jan. 3 against the Sacramento Kings (20-19). He’s not immune to the occasional off night, but currently ranks fifth in value among all players for good reason.

Weekly Advice

Pieces of the puzzle are finally finding their place for the Indiana Pacers (22-18), who have won six in a row – the most recent coming over the league-best Cavaliers – and now sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Such an upward trajectory tends to bode well for fantasy.

Put your faith in players on the Pacers for the immediate future, and be willing to make acquisitions accordingly. Pascal Siakam has provided consistency since Week 11 by earning at least 30 – but no more than 40 – fantasy points in six of seven outings, while Myles Turner has submitted a quartet of 34-plus showings during that same span. Both are costly options, though, with Siakam priced at $13.9M and Turner at $12.4M.

You can get solid returns on your investment elsewhere with Jarace Walker and Bennedict Mathurin – ranking 26th and 39th, respectively, in value this fantasy season. Walker’s output has been largely up-and-down as he fights for minutes, but the upside is there with 60.9 fantasy points across his last three games. You’ll find a comparatively safer bet with Mathurin and his 20 or more fantasy points in five consecutive games.

