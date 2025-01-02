NBA Fantasy: Salary Cap edition, Week 11 update

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY >

The league’s stories of last year fade as we enter a new year of fantasy possibilities.

Still, there were notable happenings before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, in addition to New Year’s Day showings that tipped off 2025 with a bang. That leaves plenty to process for NBA Fantasy Salary Game players.

Here are all the need-to-knows midway through Week 11:

Story So Far

Wins, wins, and more wins. That’s been life for the thriving Oklahoma City Thunder (27-5) since early December, and this week has been no exception.

The Thunder have strung together 12 consecutive victories dating back to Dec. 3, interrupted only by a non-counted Emirates NBA Cup 2024 Final loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (17-14). Their month-plus stretch qualifies as the second-longest in the league this season – behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers’ (29-4) undefeated start of 15-0.

And what a run it’s been for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The seventh-year guard has slingshotted himself into second place in the total fantasy points (TFP) standings – passing Anthony Davis and his not-so-shabby 1645.8 TFP – with nine games of 50-plus fantasy points during the aforementioned streak. Six entailed 60 or more, including three in his last five contests.

In averaging 57.1 fantasy points per game (FPPG) while scoring 35 or more points six different times in the previous 12 matchups, Gilgeous-Alexander has also thrust himself into the upper echelon of the MVP conversation. Anthony Edwards made that crystal clear after the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-15) fell to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, lauding the star as “unguardable” and his MVP pick for this season in addition to last season.

Top Performances

The highest output from Week 11’s first three GameDays belongs to Nikola Jokić, pitching in 88.9 fantasy points in a 132-121 victory Monday for the Denver Nuggets (19-13) over the Utah Jazz (7-25). That mark – largely earned with 36 points, 22 rebounds, and 11 assists – was the 10th-year center’s finest all-campaign, in addition to being his fourth outing with 80 or more.

No other player has crossed the 70-point threshold thus far into the week, but Karl-Anthony Towns came awfully close with 66.2 in the New York Knicks’ (24-10) Wednesday triumph – also against Utah. Towns racked up a ridiculous 31-point, 21-rebound double-double for his 28th of the season, trailing only Domantas Sabonis in that regard. He’s now notched 50 or more fantasy points in nine of his last 12 games, currently sitting fourth and ninth in TFP and FPPG, respectively.

Jaren Jackson Jr. stepped right into the shoes of injured teammates Ja Morant and Santi Aldama on Tuesday, putting on a personal-best showing of 62.4 fantasy points, in a 117-112 win for the Memphis Grizzlies (23-11) over the Phoenix Suns (15-17). The seventh-year forward/center dropped 38 points along with a season-high 12 rebounds and should continue to dictate the offense with a myriad of Grizzlies out for the foreseeable future.

Transaction Tips

Jokić and Towns constituted a two-man wrecking ball earlier this week, smashing their way through the Jazz defense with ease, and you should take that as a sign of what’s to come. Put your money toward fantasy standouts on the Miami Heat (17-14) and Orlando Magic (20-15) this weekend.

Utah dwells at the bottom of the cellar with a last-place defensive rating while allowing the third-most points per game in the NBA. On top of that, the squad lacks a bona fide fantasy star, only led by John Collins’ 34.6 FPPG and 900.3 TFP in 57th and 68th place, respectively.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are both terrific options when the Heat host the Jazz on Saturday. Each has exceeded 1000 TFP on the season, has scored 35-plus fantasy points in four of the last five games, and has yet to miss a single game.

Considering the long-term absences of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Moritz Wagner, look to Jalen Suggs as a wise investment on Sunday when Utah visits Orlando. The fourth-year guard has taken up the reins by producing 30 or more fantasy points in four of his previous five games, capped with 46.3 on Wednesday – his highest in over three weeks.