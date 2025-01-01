NBA Fantasy: New Year's Day DFS lineup picks

Happy New Year! Forget the ball drop, the NBA is tipping off 2025 with an eight-game slate. What better way to kick off your New Year’s resolution of crushing DFS than with a day of hardwood action? Let’s start the year with a bang and build some winning lineups.

This primer breaks down the key matchups, highlights the top plays at each position and uncovers value plays that can help you afford the stars. Let’s dive in and analyze the players that will give you an edge for this festive Wednesday slate.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Nikola Jokić (C – DEN)

DraftKings: $12,000

FanDuel: $12,800

With a slate-high 246 total and a tight 5.5-point spread, the Denver Nuggets-Atlanta Hawks matchup is primed for offensive fireworks. This game screams fantasy goodness, and stacking it with multiple players is a strong strategy. But if you can or only want to choose one, Nikola Jokić is the clear standout.

Jokić has been an absolute monster lately, exceeding 61 fantasy points in his last three games. He’s also coming off a ridiculous performance where he put up 36 points, 22 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals.

The Hawks have struggled to contain opposing centers, and Jokić already torched them for 48 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and three steals earlier this season. With his elite scoring and playmaking ability, Jokić has the potential to put up another historic performance.

Karl-Anthony Towns (C – NYK)

DraftKings: $11,600

FanDuel: $12,300

Karl-Anthony Towns is heating up, delivering back-to-back games with over 52 DraftKings points. He’s finding his rhythm offensively and showcasing his diverse scoring arsenal. This matchup against the Utah Jazz sets up perfectly for Towns to continue his hot streak.

The Jazz have been on a defensive disaster lately, ranking last in defensive efficiency over their last seven games. They’ve also been particularly vulnerable to opposing centers, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position during that span. With Utah struggling to contain opposing big men, Towns should shine on the offensive end.

Domantas Sabonis (PF, C – SAC)

DraftKings: $8,900

FanDuel: $9,600

Domantas Sabonis has been a fantasy stud, exceeding 50 DraftKings points in six of his last seven games. And here’s the kicker: He’s priced under $9,000 on DraftKings. That’s incredible value for a player of his caliber, especially with the Philadelphia 76ers’ frontcourt banged up.

Sabonis is a walking double-double, consistently putting up big numbers in both points and rebounds. He’s also an elite passer for a big man, dishing out assists with precision. With his well-rounded skillset and a juicy matchup against a depleted Sixers frontcourt, Sabonis is a great frontcourt option.

NBA DFS Cash Game Targets

Jamal Murray (PG – DEN)

DraftKings: $7,900

FanDuel: $8,600

Jamal Murray has been on a roll lately, averaging 27 points, 8.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds over his last three games. He’s finding his rhythm offensively and showcasing his ability to both score and create for his teammates.

He’s going up against the Atlanta Hawks, who rank in the bottom seven in fantasy points allowed to opposing guards, making Murray an enticing option. Furthermore, the Hawks play at the second-fastest pace in the league, which should translate to more possessions and increased opportunities for Murray to rack up fantasy points.

Russell Westbrook (PG – DEN)

DraftKings: $6,300

FanDuel: $7,300

It’s been awesome to see Russell Westbrook revitalize his career with the Denver Nuggets. He’s embraced his role and is proving he can still contribute at a high level. Over his last three games, Westbrook has stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 11.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. “Mr. Triple-Double” is still a force to be reckoned with.

With the Hawks playing at the second-fastest pace in the league, this matchup is tailor-made for Westbrook’s explosive style. He’ll have plenty of opportunities to push the pace, attack the basket and rack up assists in transition.

Alexandre Sarr (PF, C – WAS)

DraftKings: $5,800

FanDuel: $6,200

Alexandre Sarr has a prime opportunity to shine against the Chicago Bulls, who have been a defensive sieve recently. Over their last five games, the Bulls rank 24th in defensive rating and third in pace of play. This fast-paced, high-scoring environment should allow the 19-year-old to thrive and showcase his offensive skills.

Sarr has been a bright spot for the Washington Wizards this season, providing consistent production and flashes of his immense potential. He already torched the Bulls for a season-high 20 points in their previous meeting. With Chicago’s defensive struggles, he’s poised for another strong performance.

NBA DFS GPP Targets

Jalen Johnson (PF – ATL)

DraftKings: $9,200

FanDuel: $9,000

The Atlanta Hawks have been soaring recently, winning four of their last five games. A key contributor to their success? Jalen Johnson. He’s been a beast, averaging 20.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting an efficient 55.3% from the field. Johnson is impacting the game in all facets and stuffing the stat sheet across the board.

This matchup against the Denver Nuggets presents a favorable opportunity for Johnson to continue his hot streak. Denver has been vulnerable against power forwards lately, allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to the position over their last seven games.

Tyrese Maxey (PG – PHI)

DraftKings: $8,600

FanDuel: $8,700

Some may be hesitant to roster Tyrese Maxey after a sub-par fantasy performance (30.3 DraftKings points) in his last outing, but don’t overreact. With Joel Embiid ruled out, Maxey is primed for a huge bounce-back game. When Embiid sits, Maxey’s usage rate jumps to 31.4%, giving him the green light to dominate on offense.

This matchup against the Sacramento Kings is a dream scenario for Maxey. Over their last seven games, the Kings have been the most generous team in the league to opposing point guards in terms of fantasy points allowed. Expect Maxey to attack relentlessly and rack up points, assists and steals.

Coby White (PG, SG – CHI)

DraftKings: $6,900

FanDuel: $6,900

With Zach LaVine‘s status uncertain due to injury, Coby White becomes a tantalizing tournament play if LaVine sits. When LaVine missed Monday’s game, White’s usage rate skyrocketed from 22.7% to 30.2%, showcasing his ability to shoulder the offensive load. He thrived as the primary option, dropping 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in a win.

This presents a high-upside opportunity against a vulnerable Washington Wizards defense. White has proven he can exploit such matchups with his dynamic scoring and playmaking ability. He’s a threat to fill the stat sheet if given the opportunity. Keep a close eye on LaVine’s status.

NBA DFS Value Plays

Keon Johnson (PG, SG – BKN)

DraftKings: $5,000

FanDuel: $5,100

With the Brooklyn Nets battling a wave of injuries, Keon Johnson has seized his opportunity and emerged as a key contributor. Over his last five games, he’s averaging 31.5 minutes per contest while putting up 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Johnson is a versatile player who can impact the game on both ends of the floor.

This matchup against the Toronto Raptors is particularly appealing. The Raptors have struggled defensively, ranking 26th in defensive efficiency this season. Johnson’s ability to attack the basket, create his shot and contribute defensively makes him an excellent option.

Guerschon Yabusele (PF, C – PHI)

DraftKings: $4,200

FanDuel: $4,600

With Joel Embiid already ruled out and Andre Drummond potentially joining him on the sidelines, Guerschon Yabusele is poised for a significant role against the Sacramento Kings. This is a fantastic opportunity for Yabusele to showcase his skills and exceed his value. He’s proven he can produce when given the chance, averaging 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 10 starts this season.

Yabusele has also been finding his offensive groove lately, scoring at least 12 points in four consecutive games. This hot streak coincides perfectly with the Kings’ defensive struggles, particularly against opposing frontcourts. They’ve allowed the most fantasy points to opposing centers over their last seven games. While Yabusele becomes a must-play if Drummond is ruled out, he’s a strong consideration regardless due to this favorable matchup.