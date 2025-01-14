NBA Fantasy: DFS lineup picks for Jan. 14

It’s Tuesday, January 14. We have seven games on the NBA slate, with a doubleheader on TNT/truTV/Max. At 7 p.m. ET, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers play the second end of a home-and-home, while the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here’s who to target in fantasy:

NBA DFS Core Plays

Devin Booker (PG, SG – PHO)

DraftKings: $9,000

FanDuel: $9,400

Booker and the Suns have a very favorable matchup against the Hawks in the second meeting since Thursday. Booker will face the team 26th in OPRK on Tuesday night. Booker hit 9-of-21 from the field Thursday against the Hawks in 40 minutes, finishing with 20 points and 12 assists. He did misfire on all eight of his 3-pointers while going for three rebounds and a steal. Look for Booker and the Suns to roll up some big totals in the ATL.

Kevin Durant (PF, C – PHO)

DraftKings: $9,100

FanDuel: $9,500

If you have Booker, you have to have Durant, too. The Hawks have an OPRK of 29th against the bigs, so Durant could even be more successful than Book. He hit 9-of-15 in Thursday’s matchup, including 2-of-7 from downtown, finishing with 23 points, seven assists, two rebounds and three blocked shots.

KD has been super consistent, and when you roll the dice on him at this high, you know what you’re going to get. He has scored 23 or more points in 13 consecutive games while posting five or more assists in three in a row, and six of the past seven outings. He has pulled down at least five rebounds in seven of the previous eight contests, too.

Zach LaVine (SG, SF – CHI)

DraftKings: $8,600

FanDuel: $8,500

LaVine and the Bulls have a very favorable matchup in the Windy City. The Pelicans are allowing 117.2 points per game (PPG) this season, second-most in the Western Conference, and sixth-most in the NBA. Oddly enough, the Bulls are giving up 120.8 PPG, so this could be quite the shootout. You’ll want to have plenty of Bulls and Pelicans in your lineup.

LaVine has been absolutely on fire in January, and surprisingly his salary isn’t a bit higher. He has scored at least 31 points in all six games in January, averaging 33.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.8 APG and 1.0 SPG with 3.2 3-pointers per game since the ball dropped to ring in 2025.

NBA DFS Cash Game Targets

De’Aaron Fox (PG – SAC)

DraftKings: $8,300

FanDuel: $8,800

Fox, like Durant above, continues to score at a very consistent rate. He has scored 23 or more points in 10 consecutive outings dating back to Dec. 12, and he is averaging a healthy 28.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.0 SPG in three January outings. Last time out in a favorable matchup against the leaky defense of the Bulls, Fox was able to hit 9-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-8 from behind the arc, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.

Pascal Siakam (PF – IND)

DraftKings: $7,100

FanDuel: $7,800

Siakam and the Pacers play the second end of a home-and-home with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Indiana surprised the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with Siakam going for 18 points, nine rebounds, to assist and two blocked shots. The Cavs have an OPRK of 23rd, so Siakam and the Indiana bigs should be able to make some noise again.

Trey Murphy III (SF, PF – NOP)

DraftKings: $7,700

FanDuel: $7,500

Once again, the Bulls allow 120.8 PPG, which is the second-worst mark in the NBA behind the Washington Wizards (122.6 PPG), another team you always want to try and build a stack against. They’re horrible.

Anyway, for TM3, he is coming off a huge showing in Boston last time out, hitting 10-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-10 from downtown, ending up with 30 points, six rebounds and four assists. In January, Murphy is good for 25.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG and 4.0 3-pointers per game in four outings.

NBA DFS GPP Targets

Bradley Beal (SG, SF – PHO)

DraftKings: $6,500

FanDuel: $6,600

When Beal is healthy, he is a solid option, especially when his salary is marked down so much. For fantasy managers in seasonal formats, he is good, too, but his propensity for injury makes him a risky play any time.

Beal isn’t like a few of the options above, which is another reason he is priced down. His production can be erratic, but when you pick the right game, he will well exceed expectations. Tuesday figures to be one of those times, as the Hawks have an OPRK of 26th. Beal dropped 25 points with seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot while hitting 11-of-16 from the field against the Hawks last Thursday.

DeAndre Ayton (C – POR)

DraftKings: $6,100

FanDuel: $6,200

The 7-footer is looking to bounce back after a subpar game against the Mavericks Thursday, going for just six points on 3-of-6 shooting, while pulling down six boards, two blocked shots and three turnovers. The Nets have an OPRK of 27th, so Ayton should be able to scramble up the Nets for big points.

Guerschon Yabusele (PF, C – PHI)

DraftKings: $5,600

FanDuel: $5,700

We’ve suggested Yabusele pretty frequently in this space. While he doesn’t have the physical tools of Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, he at least plays. Embiid and Drummond are once again sidelined, so Yabusele will be tasked with a much larger role than he is used to. He struggled with just 7.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 0 3-pointers per game in the past two outings against the Pelicans and Magic, but prior to that, he rolled up 17.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 1.5 BPG and 4.0 3-pointers per game against the Suns and Wizards from Jan. 6-8. If he hits those types of numbers, he’ll more than pay for himself.

NBA DFS Value Plays

Jose Alvarado (PG – NOP)

DraftKings: $3,700

FanDuel: $4,200

Alvarado has some big-time potential with a small price tag. He missed six weeks due to an injury himself, but since returning on Jan. 3, he has faced some very favorable matchups. He is good for 8.7 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.0 3-pointers per game and 1.3 RPG while posting 1.7 SPG. The high end is double-digit points, a handful of assists and rebounds and perhaps three triples with a steal or two. At this price, that’s good news, and it will allow you to spend more bread up top.

Alex Caruso (PG, SF – OKC)

DraftKings: $3,800

FanDuel: $4,000

Caruso has missed 10 games due to a strained left hip, but he is off of the injury report and ready for duty against the Sixers. We haven’t seen Caruso since Dec. 23, and he hasn’t looked like himself since early December. There could be some rust, but at this price, it won’t take much for him to exceed expectations.

Vit Krejčí (PG, SG – ATL)

DraftKings: $3,400

FanDuel: $4,300

Krejčí will see decent run once again Tuesday against the Suns, as Jalen Johnson (shoulder) will miss a fourth straight game due to an inflamed right shoulder. Krejčí and David Roddy are the biggest beneficiaries. Krejčí has three games with double-digit point totals in 23 outings this season. Those three games have been in four January outings, coinciding with Johnson’s absence. Krejčí is good for 12.0 PPR, 3.8 RPG, 3.3 APG and 3.0 3-pointers per game, hitting exactly three triples in each January outing. At this price, he is a steal!