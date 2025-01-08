NBA Fantasy: DFS lineup picks for Jan. 8

Hump day hoops are here. Tonight’s NBA DFS slate features eight games with various scoring environments. Game totals span from a high-octane 242 to a more modest 215, offering plenty of options for different roster construction approaches.

Whether hunting for high-scoring blowouts or targeting close, competitive contests, today’s slate has something for every DFS player.

This primer breaks down the key matchups, highlights the top plays at each position and uncovers value plays that can help you afford the stars. Let’s dive in and analyze the players that will give you an edge for tonight’s slate.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Tyrese Maxey (PG – PHI)

DraftKings: $8,900

FanDuel: $8,900

Tyrese Maxey is poised to be one of the most popular plays on tonight’s slate, and for good reason. With Joel Embiid and Paul George ruled out for the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey will be the offense’s focal point and should see a massive usage bump. He’s a dynamic scorer and playmaker who can take over games when given the opportunity. Tonight’s matchup sets up perfectly for him to shine.

Maxey faces the Washington Wizards, a team that has struggled mightily on defense. The Wizards rank 29th in defensive rating over their last five games and have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing point guards during that span. This vulnerability plays right into Maxey’s hands, as he’ll have plenty of chances to attack the basket, create for his teammates and rack up fantasy points.

Victor Wembanyama (C – SAS)

DraftKings: $11,500

FanDuel: $12,200

Victor Wembanyama is playing at an MVP level, dominating the competition with his incredible all-around game. Over his last five outings, he’s been a force of nature, averaging 27.8 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.8 blocks per game. Wembanyama is a unique talent who can impact the game in every facet, making him someone to consider building your lineups around whenever he takes the court.

He has a tough test against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, one of the league’s best defensive teams. However, Wembanyama’s recent form is too impressive to ignore. He’s playing with confidence and aggression. His ability to score from anywhere on the court makes him a matchup nightmare for any opponent.

While the Bucks will present a challenge, Wembanyama is one of the best players in the league and has the potential to deliver a big performance regardless of the opponent.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF, C – MIL)

DraftKings: $11,400

FanDuel: $11,900

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for tonight’s game despite requiring stitches on his right pinkie after Monday’s contest. With him good to go in what’s expected to be a close matchup, he’s someone to strongly consider.

Antetokounmpo has been a model of consistency lately, recording at least 55 DraftKings points in eight out of his last nine games. This incredible streak highlights his ability to dominate and contribute across all categories, making him a top option whenever he’s on the court.

NBA DFS Cash Game Targets

Zach LaVine (SG, SF – CHI)

DraftKings: $8,100

FanDuel: $7,900

Zach LaVine has been a scoring machine for the Chicago Bulls, putting up big numbers and carrying the offensive load. Over his last four games, he’s averaging 28.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, showcasing his ability to fill the stat sheet. With a 27.6% usage rate during this stretch, it’s clear the Bulls are relying on LaVine to generate offense, and he’s delivering.

Tonight, LaVine and the Bulls face the Indiana Pacers in a game with a massive 242 total, the highest on the slate. This suggests a fast-paced, high-scoring affair, which should create plenty of opportunities for LaVine to shine. The Pacers have also been vulnerable to opposing small forwards, ranking 10th in most fantasy points allowed to the position over the last seven days.

Mikal Bridges (SG, SF – NYK)

DraftKings: $6,500

FanDuel: $6,500

Mikal Bridges could be in line for another big game tonight if Karl-Anthony Towns is ruled out for the New York Knicks. With Towns sidelined on Monday, Bridges saw his usage rate climb to 26.1%, showcasing his ability to take on a larger role in the offense. He’s a versatile player who can score from all three levels, contribute on the boards and play solid defense.

Bridges has been on a scoring tear lately, putting up at least 24 points in three out of his last four games. Tonight, Bridges faces the Toronto Raptors, a team that has struggled mightily on defense, ranking last in defensive rating over their last five games. This vulnerability bodes well for Bridges, who should have plenty of opportunities to score and contribute across the stat sheet.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (SG – PHI)

DraftKings: $5,100

FanDuel: $5,900

Kelly Oubre Jr. is primed for a big night with Paul George ruled out. In Monday’s game, Oubre already showcased his offensive potential with a 25% usage rate. That number should climb even higher tonight with George not in the lineup.

Oubre is coming off a monster performance, racking up 26 points and 11 rebounds, demonstrating his ability to contribute in multiple categories. This increased role and usage make Oubre an enticing option, especially against the Washington Wizards. The Wizards have struggled defensively all season, ranking near the bottom of the league in defensive rating.

NBA DFS GPP Targets

Russell Westbrook (PG – DEN)

DraftKings: $6,700

FanDuel: $7,200

Russell Westbrook could be a valuable addition to your lineups tonight, especially if Nikola Jokić (questionable due to illness) is ruled out for the Nuggets. While Westbrook is worth considering, regardless of Jokić’s status, his value increases significantly if he’s thrust into a larger role. In last night’s game without Jokić, Westbrook thrived with 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists, showcasing his ability to contribute across the board.

Most importantly, Westbrook commanded a 32.9% usage rate in that game, highlighting his increased involvement in the offense. He’s a dynamic player who can score, rebound and facilitate. With potentially more opportunities to handle the ball, his fantasy ceiling rises considerably.

Deandre Ayton (C – POR)

DraftKings: $6,200

FanDuel: $7,100

Deandre Ayton has been a consistent presence in the paint for the Portland Trail Blazers, providing solid production and anchoring their frontcourt. In his last two games, he’s averaged 14 points, 12 rebounds and two assists per game, showcasing his ability to contribute with scoring and rebounding.

Tonight, Ayton faces the New Orleans Pelicans, a team he’s performed well against this season. In three games, Ayton has averaged 15.3 points and 13.3 rebounds, translating to an impressive 36.8 DraftKings points per game. This suggests a favorable matchup for Ayton, who should be able to exploit their interior defense and continue his strong play.

Guerschon Yabusele (PF, C – PHI)

DraftKings: $5,000

FanDuel: $5,300

Guerschon Yabusele stepped up in a major way for the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond sidelined on Monday. He logged 36 minutes and delivered a solid performance with 14 points and 10 rebounds, showcasing his ability to contribute when given the opportunity. With Embiid already ruled out for Wednesday’s game and Drummond potentially joining him on the sidelines, Yabusele could be in line for another significant workload.

This is an excellent scenario for Yabusele, as he faces the Washington Wizards, a team that has struggled defensively all season long. They rank near the bottom of the league in defensive rating, suggesting a favorable matchup for Yabusele to exploit. He’s a versatile big man who can score around the basket and contribute on the boards.

NBA DFS Value Plays

Lonzo Ball (PG – CHI)

DraftKings: $4,100

FanDuel: $4,700

It’s encouraging to see Lonzo Ball gradually increasing his workload as he returns from injury. While his minutes are still somewhat restricted, he’s played at least 22 minutes in each of his last four games, showing signs of progress and comfort on the court. He appears to be finding his rhythm offensively, and his versatility on both ends of the floor makes him an intriguing option at his current price.

Over the past four games, Ball has been a disruptive force defensively, ranking seventh in the league with an average of 2.8 steals per game. He also contributed 5.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during this stretch, showcasing his well-rounded skillset.

Kris Murray (SF, PF – POR)

DraftKings: $3,300

FanDuel: $3,800

Kris Murray is set for a significant role tonight with Jerami Grant ruled out and Deni Avdija potentially joining him on the sidelines. This opens up a major opportunity for Murray to showcase his skills and contribute to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s a versatile forward with a smooth shooting stroke and a knack for finding open looks.

In his last game, Murray played 27 minutes and delivered a solid performance with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. This showcases his ability to contribute across multiple categories when given the opportunity. With the potential for increased minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans, he’s a player with a high ceiling who could outperform his value, especially if Avdija is ruled out.

Luguentz Dort (SG, SF – OKC)

DraftKings: $3,100

FanDuel: $4,000

Luguentz Dort is a defensive stalwart who consistently draws the toughest defensive assignment for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tonight, he’ll have his hands full against the Cleveland Cavaliers, one of the best teams in the league. This matchup should guarantee Dort sees plenty of action, as he’ll be tasked with guarding one of the Cavaliers’ high-scoring wings. Dort’s defensive intensity and ability to disrupt opposing scorers make him a valuable asset for the Thunder.

He’s been a fixture in the Thunder’s rotation, playing at least 33 minutes in three out of his last four games. While his offensive production can be inconsistent, Dort contributes with solid scoring and rebounding, averaging 12 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during that span.

Against a high-powered Cavaliers offense, Dort’s defensive contributions and consistent minutes make him a player to consider.