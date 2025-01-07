NBA Fantasy: DFS lineup picks for Jan. 7

It’s Tuesday, Jan. 7. We have seven games on the slate, including a nationally televised doubleheader on TNT. The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks meet at 7:30 p.m. ET, while the Boston Celtics and Denver Broncos meet at 10 p.m. ET in the TNT nightcap.

NBA DFS Core Plays

LaMelo Ball (PG – CHA)

DraftKings: $9,500

FanDuel: $9,700

The Hornets haven’t had a lot of highlights so far this season, but Ball has certainly been a highlight. He has scored 23 or more points in four straight games while going for three or more 3-pointers in 11 consecutive outings.

Ball has rolled up 29.8 ppg, 7.3 apg and 5.2 rpg this season, and he should be able to meet or exceed expectations against a Phoenix Suns defense which allows 113.9 ppg, while teams are hitting 46.6% from the field and 36.6% from behind the 3-point line.

Jayson Tatum (SF, PF – BOS)

DraftKings: $10,000

FanDuel: $10,100

The Celtics lost the last time out in Oklahoma City on Sunday, but it was no fault of Tatum. He was good for 26 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double since flipping the calendar from 2024 to 2025. He also ended up with two steals and an assist with a pair of 3-pointers in 39 minutes.

Tatum has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight games since Dec. 15, and he has managed at least eight rebounds in 20 of the past 21 games. Rarely do you fail to get what you paid for when including Tatum in your DFS lineup.

Alperen Sengun (C – HOU)

DraftKings: $9,300

FanDuel: $9,100

Sengun isn’t priced as high as some of the superstars, but he is of great value. The Wizards have an OPRK of 29th, and the Turkish pivot should shine versus Washington’s shabby defense. The Wizards allow 121.9 ppg to rank 30th in the NBA, and they’re allowing teams to hit 47.2% from the field, so there is plenty of opportunity for Sengun and his Rockets teammates to roll up big totals.

He is averaging just 14.0 ppg with 6.5 rpg and 3.5 apg in the past two games, getting into foul trouble against the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. He’ll be looking to get back on track, and thankfully those poor games have dropped his salary for this great matchup.

NBA DFS Cash Game Targets

Bam Adebayo (C – MIA)

DraftKings: $8,200

FanDuel: $8,100

Adebayo faces a favorable matchup in Tuesday’s battle at Golden State. With Jimmy Butler suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, Adebayo will be one of a handful of players seeing more offensive responsibilities. He went for 18 points, 12 rebounds, four steals, two assists, and a blocked shot in a double-OT loss against the Sacramento Kings Monday.

Anthony Edwards (SG – MIN)

DraftKings: $8,400

FanDuel: $9,000

Edwards has exploded for huge point totals in the past two games, dropping 53 on the Detroit Pistons Saturday, while hitting 10 3-pointers in 44 minutes. He followed that up with 37 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds with six 3-pointers Monday against the LA Clippers. At this price point, if he can replicate anywhere near those numbers he’ll exceed DFS salary expectations yet again. The Pelicans are 26th in OPRK, so this is another good matchup.

Miles Bridges (PF – CHA)

DraftKings: $7,900

FanDuel: $7,700

Bridges ended up with 11 points with eight boards and three assists in 26 minutes in Cleveland on Sunday, and he is averaging 20.7 ppg with 9.7 rpb and 5.3 apg in the past three games while knocking down 2.0 3-pointers per game in the span. Bridges faces a favorable matchup against the Suns defense which has an OPRK of 28th.

NBA DFS GPP Targets

Quentin Grimes (SG, SF – DAL)

DraftKings: $5,700

FanDuel: $5,600

Grimes has been a huge beneficiary of the absence of Kyrie Irving (back), who will miss at least another seven to 10 days due to a bulging disc in his back. He had already been seeing an uptick in playing time with Luka Dončić (calf) sidelined.

Grimes had an off night on Monday in Memphis, misfiring nine times on 13 field-goal attempts, finishing with nine points, six assists, and six rebounds. He is still averaging 17.3 ppg, 5.0 apg and 4.3 rpg with 1.3 3-pointers per game in three January outings.

Amen Thompson (SG, SF – HOU)

DraftKings: $6,600

FanDuel: $7,100

Thompson and the Rockets face a favorable matchup against the very giving Wizards. He had a giant game against the Lakers last on Sunday, posting 23 points with 16 rebounds on 11-of-19 shooting in 41 minutes. He added three assists and a steal, too, and he has posted at least one steal in five straight games while going for 10 or more boards in four of the past five outings.

Spencer Dinwiddie (PG – DAL)

DraftKings: $6,500

FanDuel: $5,700

Like Grimes, Dinwiddie is seeing an increase in playing time thanks to Irving’s injury. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has managed just 5.0 ppg, 3.5 apg, and 2.5 rpg in three January games, as he has not been shooting the ball very well. If choosing between the two, Grimes is a better option. However, Dinwiddie is just a few games removed from a 30-point performance in Sacramento, and he is capable of racking up points at a quick pace.

NBA DFS Value Plays

Jaden Hardy (PG, SG – DAL)

DraftKings: $4,400

FanDuel: $4,200

Hardy is another player seeing a larger role with Kyrie Irving sidelined. The Lakers have an OPRK of 23rd, and he could have a really good stat line with a very small price tag. He went for 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting in Monday’s loss in Memphis. He is averaging 14.3 ppg, 2.7 apg, and 2.0 rpg with 2.3 3-pointers per game in three outings in January.

Onyeka Okongwu (C – ATL)

DraftKings: $4,600

FanDuel: $5,100

Okongwu didn’t shoot the ball particularly well Saturday against the Clippers, hitting just 2-of-7 from the field, while going for four points. However, he had 14 points with 11 rebounds on 7-of-12 from the field in the previous game Friday against the Lakers. At this price level, it doesn’t take much to hit break even, and if he can deliver a double-double, he more than earns his roster spot.

Vít Krejčí (PG, SG – ATL)

DraftKings: $3,200

FanDuel: $4,300

Krejčí was plugged into the starting five Saturday on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers with Jalen Johnson nursing a shoulder injury. Krejčí is averaging 11.5 ppg with 4.0 rpg and 3.5 apg in a pair of January games, and he has managed 3.0 3-pointers per game in the span. Whether he is in the starting lineup or not, Krejčí is a solid value at this price point.