NBA Fantasy: DFS lineup picks for Jan. 10

It’s Friday, January 10. We have a seven-game slate, including the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks squaring off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

NBA DFS Core Plays

Nikola Jokić (C – DEN)

DraftKings: $12,300

FanDuel: $12,800

OK, this play comes with a couple of warnings. First, Nikola Jokić carries a questionable tag due to illness. He has missed the past two games, opening up larger roles for DeAndre Jordan and Dario Šarić. Second, spending this kind of scratch on Jokić means adding at least two minimum-salary players.

Jokić is on another planet, posting 69.1 fantasy points per game — 9.3 more than the next closest player (Giannis Antetokounmpo). Jokić scored 41+ points in his last two outings, averaging 43.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 3.0 3-pointers made per game.

Tyrese Maxey (PG – PHI)

DraftKings: $9,400

FanDuel: $9,200

Tyrese Maxey and his Sixers teammates have an extremely favorable matchup against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are 25th in opponent rank on DraftKings.

Maxey has torn it up in his last two games, averaging 30 points per game (PPG), while posting eight assists per game (APG). In addition, he has hit a total of nine 3-pointers in the two-game span. He has hit two or more 3-pointers in 14 consecutive games since December 6th. In three games against Western Conference teams in January, Maxey is averaging 25.3 PPG with 7.7 APG and 3.7 steals per game (SPG).

Jayson Tatum (SF, PF – BOS)

DraftKings: $10,300

FanDuel: $10,200

Jayson Tatum picked up 29 points, six assists, four rebounds, two blocked shots, and a steal in 38 minutes in Denver on Tuesday night. He was just 1-of-9 from behind the 3-point line, though, snapping a 10-game streak with at least two successful 3-pointers. He is working on an 11-game streak with 20+ points. He has eight or more rebounds in 20 of the past 22 outings

Tatum and the Celtics face a Sacramento Kings defense ranked 18th in points per game allowed (113.8). Teams are scoring at a clip of 46.4% from the field against the Kings. Sacramento is posting a defensive 3-point % of 37.6%, which ranks 27th.

NBA DFS Cash Game Targets

CJ McCollum (PG, SG – NOP)

DraftKings: $7,800

FanDuel: $7,600

CJ McCollum had a poor shooting night going 1-of-14 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, finishing with five points, two rebounds, two assists, and a blocked shot in 30 minutes.

McCollum bounced back nicely on Wednesday with 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including three 3-pointers against the Portland Trail Blazers. He has another favorable matchup against the 76ers and their 23rd opponent rank.

Zach LaVine (SG, SF – CHI)

DraftKings: $8,100

FanDuel: $8,200

You’ll want a Bulls stack against the Wizards’ defense. Washington’s defense allows a high 121.9 PPG, which ranks 30th in the NBA. It allows teams to hit 47.3% from the field and 36% from behind the 3-point line.

Strike while the iron is hot, as Zach LaVine has scored 31+ points in all four of his games in January. In those four games, he is averaging 32.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 2.8 3-pointers made per game.

Nikola Vučević (C – CHI)

DraftKings: $8,500

FanDuel: $8,000

The Bulls center has been pretty solid, posting 41.7 fantasy points per game. He is facing a Wizards defense with an opponent rank of 29.

Vučević had a five-game double-double streak snapped at Indiana last time out on Wednesday. His 10-point performance was his lowest total since being limited to nine points against the Houston Rockets back on November 17th.

NBA DFS GPP Targets

Keon Johnson (SG, SF – BKN)

DraftKings: $5,800

FanDuel: $5,500

With Cam Thomas (hamstring) suffering a strained left hamstring injury last Thursday, look for Keon Johnson and Tyrese Martin to continue to fill the void. Johnson has been solid in January, averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.0 3-pointers made per game.

Josh Giddey (PG, SG – CH)

DraftKings: $7,000

FanDuel: $6,800

Josh Giddey is another Bulls player who could exceed salary expectations against the struggling Wizards. Giddey and Coby White should do big things with Ayo Dosunmu (calf) expected to sit again.

Coby White (PG, SG – CHI)

DraftKings: $6,600

FanDuel: $6,900

Sticking with the Bulls stack strategy, White is a solid mid-tier player with some upside. He has managed a solid 32.7 fantasy points per game and, again, the Wizards have an opponent rank of 30.

White is averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 4.3 3-pointers per game in four January outings.

NBA DFS Value Plays

Brandon Boston (SG, SF – NOP)

DraftKings: $3,500

FanDuel: $4,400

Brandon Boston is worth a look in this battle. Including him could save you enough money to squeeze in Jokić up top. Boston could get extended minutes with Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) out.

Javonte Green (PF, SF – NOP)

DraftKings: $3,300

FanDuel: $3,800

With Trey Murphy III (ankle) ruled out for a third consecutive game, Javonte Green could have a larger-than-usual role. He and Boston are tremendous low-cost DFS options with some upside, allowing you to spend heavily at other spots.

Guerschon Yabusele (PF, C – PHI)

DraftKings: $5,500

FanDuel: $5,900

With Joel Embiid (foot) ruled out for a third straight game and Andre Drummond (toe) also sidelined, look for Guerschon Yabusele to see plenty of runs. At this price, he is a strong value in a favorable matchup against the Pelicans.