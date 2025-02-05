NBA Fantasy: DFS lineup picks for Feb. 5

With a massive 11-game slate on tap, the potential for high-scoring performances is through the roof. Three games boast totals of 240 points or more, and every matchup on the slate has at least 216.5, promising a night filled with offensive fireworks.

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching Thursday (3 p.m. ET), staying up-to-date on the latest news and roster moves is more crucial than ever. Keep a close eye on the injury report and any potential trades that could shake up rotations and create unexpected value plays.

This primer breaks down the key matchups, highlights the top plays at each position, and uncovers value plays that can help you afford the stars. Let’s dive in and analyze the players that will give you an edge for tonight’s slate.

NBA DFS core plays

Nikola Jokić (C – DEN)

DraftKings: $12,800

FanDuel: $13,000

Nikola Jokić is once again the most expensive player on the DFS slate, and for good reason. He’s arguably the most versatile and dominant center in the league, capable of impacting the game in every way imaginable. Jokić consistently puts up monster stat lines. His ability to score, rebound, and facilitate at an elite level makes him a threat for a triple-double on any given night.

He faces the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, a team that has struggled to contain opposing centers. The Pelicans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position over their last seven games. This vulnerability bodes well for Jokić, who is coming off a 27-point, 14-rebound, 10-assist performance against the Pelicans on Monday.

Victor Wembanyama (C – SAS)

DraftKings: $12,800

FanDuel: $11,900

Victor Wembanyama has been on a tear lately, showcasing his incredible talent and dominating both ends of the floor. In his last three games, he’s averaging 28.5 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists, stuffing the stat sheet and proving he’s a force to be reckoned with.

He faces the Atlanta Hawks tonight, a team that loves to push the pace and play at a fast tempo. The Hawks rank third in pace of play, which should create more possessions and opportunities for Wembanyama to contribute. This matchup bodes well for his fantasy outlook, as he thrives in up-tempo games and has the potential to put up huge numbers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG – OKC)

DraftKings: $10,800

FanDuel: $11,600

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nothing short of exceptional over his last six games, establishing himself as one of the most dominant offensive players in the league. He leads all qualified players with a remarkable 38.3% usage rate during this stretch, showcasing his ability to carry Oklahoma City Thunder’s offense. This has translated to incredible scoring consistency, with Gilgeous-Alexander logging at least 30 points in five out of those six games.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder face the Phoenix Suns, a team that has had its ups and downs defensively this season. With his recent form and sky-high usage rate, Gilgeous-Alexander has the potential to put up another huge scoring performance.

NBA DFS cash game targets

Tyrese Maxey (PG – PHI)

DraftKings: $10,000

FanDuel: $10,000

Tyrese Maxey has been a consistent force for the Philadelphia 76ers all season long. With the team dealing with numerous injuries, Maxey has stepped up and carried the offensive load. He’s commanded a usage rate of at least 31% in four consecutive contests, showcasing his ability to handle increased responsibility.

During this stretch, Maxey is averaging 34.8 points, nine assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, demonstrating his dynamic scoring ability and playmaking skills.

Maxey faces the Miami Heat tonight, a team that has shown some vulnerability against opposing point guards. The Heat have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position over their last seven games, suggesting a favorable matchup for Maxey.

Trey Murphy III (SG, SF – NOP)

DraftKings: $8,100

FanDuel: $8,200

Trey Murphy III has been a bright spot for the New Orleans Pelicans despite their recent struggles. The team has lost their last three games, but Murphy has been on fire, shooting an incredibly efficient 70.7% from the floor while averaging 37.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He’s a dynamic scorer who can fill it up from anywhere on the court. His recent performances have showcased his ability to carry the offensive load.

Murphy faces the Denver Nuggets tonight, a team that has been vulnerable defensively. The Nuggets rank 26th in defensive efficiency over their last five games, suggesting a favorable matchup for Murphy to exploit.

Coby White (SG, SF – CHI)

DraftKings: $6,500

FanDuel: $6,800

Coby White has stepped up for the Chicago Bulls with Zach LaVine out of the lineup and no longer a part of the team. Over the Bulls’ last four games, White leads the team in both usage rate (26.4%) and points per game (23), showcasing his ability to carry the offensive load.

With his increased role and a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, White has a solid floor with the potential to outperform his value.

NBA DFS GPP targets

Devin Booker (PG, SG – PHX)

DraftKings: $9,300

FanDuel: $9,100

Devin Booker will be thrust into the spotlight tonight, as Kevin Durant is doubtful with a left ankle sprain. The Phoenix Suns will be looking to Booker to carry the offensive load. He’s been up to the task lately, logging at least 31 points in his last three games.

While tonight’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder presents a challenge, Booker’s projected high usage rate makes him an intriguing option. He’ll likely see a significant increase in shot attempts and playmaking opportunities, which translates to a high ceiling.

Paolo Banchero (PF – ORL)

DraftKings: $8,400

FanDuel: $8,100

While Paolo Banchero has struggled to find his rhythm since returning from injury, tonight’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings could be the perfect opportunity for him to break out of his slump. He’s been inefficient, shooting just 34.5% from the field and a dismal 8.3% from beyond the arc in his last four games. However, Banchero is still averaging 21.8 shots per game, demonstrating his willingness to shoot and his importance to the Orlando Magic’s offense.

The Kings have been generous to opposing power forwards lately, ranking third in fantasy points allowed to the position over their last five games. They also rank 27th in overall defensive efficiency during that span, suggesting Banchero could find success attacking the basket.

Zach Edey (C – MEM)

DraftKings: $4,800

FanDuel: $5,400

Zach Edey has a prime opportunity to continue his strong play against the Toronto Raptors, a team currently riddled with injuries. The Raptors’ lack of depth in the frontcourt could allow Edey to exploit mismatches with his size and strength. He’s been a force in the paint recently, averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds per game in his last two outings, showcasing his ability to contribute with scoring and dominate the boards.

This recent success aligns with Edey’s previous performance against the Raptors. When he faced them on December 26th, Edey put up an impressive 21 points and 16 rebounds, demonstrating his potential to excel against them.

NBA DFS value plays

Aaron Wiggins (SF, PF – OKC)

DraftKings: $5,100

FanDuel: $4,700

Aaron Wiggins could be in line for a significant role tonight if the injury bug continues to plague the Thunder. With Cason Wallace already ruled out and Jalen Williams questionable, Wiggins might be thrust into a starting role or, at the very least, see a major increase in minutes.

The Thunder forward has already shown what he can do with extended playing time, exploding for 41 points in 39 minutes of action on February 1st when Wallace left the game early and Williams was sidelined.

Wiggins is a versatile player who can contribute in multiple ways. He’s a capable scorer with a smooth shooting stroke and he can also contribute on the boards and defensively. If Wallace and Williams are both out, Wiggins has a solid floor with the potential for a high ceiling against the Phoenix Suns.

Gradey Dick (SG – TOR)

DraftKings: $4,200

FanDuel: $4,600

The Toronto Raptors have been hit hard by the injury bug, but Gradey Dick has stepped up to help fill the void. Over his last two games, he’s averaged 31 minutes and 16 points, showcasing his ability to contribute offensively. Dick is a sharpshooter with a quick release and a knack for finding open looks, making him a valuable asset for the Raptors.

Dick faces the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, a team that has been playing at the fastest pace in the league over their last five games. This up-tempo environment should benefit Dick, who thrives in transition and can take advantage of defensive lapses.

Kelly Olynyk (C – TOR)

DraftKings: $3,300

FanDuel: $4,000

Kelly Olynyk could be a sneaky-good value play tonight if the Toronto Raptors are short-handed. With Chris Boucher and Jakob Poeltl both questionable, Olynyk has a chance to see extended minutes.

The Raptors are already dealing with multiple injuries, so if Boucher and Poeltl are ruled out, Olynyk would likely be thrust into a more prominent role. He’s been productive when given the opportunity, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in his last four games played.

For his affordable price tag, Olynyk is an intriguing punt play in tournaments. He’s a versatile big man who can stretch the floor with his shooting, contribute on the boards, and facilitate for his teammates. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that has shown some vulnerability to opposing big men this season, Olynyk has the potential to outperform his price tag.