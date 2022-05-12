NBA family reacts on social media to Bob Lanier's death

Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, an eight-time All-Star, a former No. 1 overall pick and one of the best centers of the 1970s, died on May 11. He was 73 years old. He played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks and averaged 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for his career.

Lanier was married and divorced twice, to Shirley and then Rose. He had five children – Walter “Jack” Lanier, Kimberly Lanier, Tiffany Lanier, Robert Lanier III, and Khalia Lanier – and seven grandchildren.

In the wake of his death, NBA legends and current players — as well as those in and around the NBA media world, too — took to social media to pay tribute to Lanier’s career and vast off-the-court legacy.

I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of my friiend and fellow NBA Hall of Famer, Bob Lanier. I had the unique opportunity to travel the world with Bob on behalf of NBA Cares where I met so many wonderful and caring people. Bob was a terrific person😭🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ys7i5DtDAS — Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) May 11, 2022

2 great friends and teammates. RIP BOBBER DOBBER… pic.twitter.com/MJJiTuaXrw — Elder Marques Johnson (@olskool888) May 11, 2022

I will sorely miss my good friend Bob Lanier who passed away on Tuesday. Bob took an interest in my basketball career when I was at MSU & had a profound impact on me. He was always there as a sounding board &provided words of wisdom on, and off, the court. May he rest in peace! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 11, 2022

The Detroit #Pistons mourn the loss of Bob Lanier, one of the greatest players to ever wear the red, white and blue. We extend heartfelt condolences to Bob’s family, friends and our extended Pistons and NBA family. #RIPDobber pic.twitter.com/8WDeT3jV0y — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 11, 2022

Bob Lanier was known throughout the community for his generosity and kindness. His legacy is forever enshrined in the rafters at Fiserv Forum. We send our deepest condolences to Bob's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/gzilLACgdN — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 11, 2022

I want to send my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Bob Lanier. He is a legend and was a true ambassador for the sport of basketball. He will be greatly missed, but his impact on the game and in his community will live on forever. — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 11, 2022

NBA TV Remembers Bob Lanier pic.twitter.com/1HMYhJ4Adq — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 12, 2022

Commissioner Adam Silver and Marques Johnson join The Woj Pod to remember the remarkable NBA life and legacy of Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame center Bob Lanier.

We join the @DetroitPistons and Detroiters in mourning the loss of Bob Lanier – a legend on the court and in our community. pic.twitter.com/1BiMVF6FZC — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 11, 2022

We are saddened to learn about the passing of Bob Lanier, one of the greatest big men in the history of the NBA (and former Warriors coach). A dominant force on the court and gentle giant off of it, Bob leaves an impactful legacy that stretches far and wide. RIP. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 11, 2022

Mannnnnn RIH to BIG BOB LANIER. Great man — nick vanexel (@vanexel31) May 12, 2022

So sorry to hear the passing of NBA Legend and Hall of Fame Detroit Piston and Milwaukee Bucks great Bob Lanier. One of the nicest and most genuine guys that I’ve ever had the privilege to know. Sending my condolences and prayers to his family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) May 11, 2022

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 RIP Mr Bob Lanier…🏀🏀 — mario elie (@marioelie1) May 11, 2022

Youngsters, FYI:6-11 Bob Lanier was ahead of his time as a certified Big with a nice outside shooting touch. Like countless others of his time, he could easily have expanded his game to you-know-what range if required. It was a different game; that’s all. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) May 11, 2022

RIP Bob Lanier 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 12, 2022

The first thing I became aware of today has saddened me beyond words. We have lost former Buck, 8 time NBA All-Star and Hall of Fame great Bob Lanier. He has passed after a brief illness at age 73. I greatly value every minute I had with Bob. The basketball world weeps. RIP — Jim Paschke (@Paschketball) May 11, 2022

I grew up watching the great Bob Lanier as a kid in Detroit. Got to know him as an adult and he was the best! Rest easy Big Dobber. pic.twitter.com/gHOoeRyril — BJ Armstrong (@bjarmstrong) May 11, 2022

Saddened by the news of the passing of my friend and legend Bob Lanier. A Detroit icon and one of the true good guys in the league. We ll miss you Bob. ❤️ — Shane Battier (@ShaneBattier) May 11, 2022

Sad news on the passing of Bob Lanier, great center and leader for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks. Always will remember our conversation on the Bucks’ team bus after what Lanier knew was his last game ever, G5 ECF elimination in Boston May ‘84. RIP. pic.twitter.com/tzeFjHbNVA — Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) May 11, 2022

NBA Hall Of Famer Bob Lanier has passed away at the age of 73. I had the honor of meeting him a few times with NBA Cares and had some great discussions with him. He has experienced so much. We have to honor and learn from our elders while we have them. Rest In Peace Bob Lanier 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4Xa5LNX56e — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) May 11, 2022

This was the night several years ago when he came to my Gala. Yes BOB LANIER was a gentle GIANT . Unfortunately he had so many knee surgeries & yet still was a genuine Solid GOLD HALL OF FAMER as a college superstar at ⁦@StBonaventure⁩ & ⁦@DetroitPistons⁩ pic.twitter.com/QthuOnK7Zy — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 11, 2022

Bob Lanier passed away today at the age of 73. A super player and better guy. Rest, Bob. Thanks… https://t.co/wqh98wH5mG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 11, 2022