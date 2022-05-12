Top Stories

NBA family reacts on social media to Bob Lanier's death

NBA stars past and present -- as well as others in and around the game -- react to Hall of Famer Bob Lanier's death.

From NBA.com News Services

Bob Lanier was a Hall of Famer and a well-respected ambassador of the NBA in his career.

Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, an eight-time All-Star, a former No. 1 overall pick and one of the best centers of the 1970s, died on May 11. He was 73 years old. He played 14 seasons with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks and averaged 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for his career.

Lanier was married and divorced twice, to Shirley and then Rose. He had five children – Walter “Jack” Lanier, Kimberly Lanier, Tiffany Lanier, Robert Lanier III, and Khalia Lanier – and seven grandchildren.

In the wake of his death, NBA legends and current players — as well as those in and around the NBA media world, too — took to social media to pay tribute to Lanier’s career and vast off-the-court legacy.

