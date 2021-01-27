Top Stories

NBA family, colleagues pay tribute to Sekou Smith

Tributes pour in for NBA Digital’s Sekou Smith, who touched the lives of many while covering pro basketball.

From NBA Twitter reports

Sekou Smith covered the NBA for more than two decades. He was 48.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Sekou Smith:

“The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family. Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league. He covered the game for more than two decades, including the past 11 years with Turner Sports, where he showed his full range of skills as an engaging television analyst, podcast host and writer. Sekou’s love of basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shined through in his work. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Heather, and their children, Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron.”

 

Turner Sports also issued a heartfelt statement regarding the passing of Smith, who was a staple on its NBA digital, television and audio platforms:

“We are all heartbroken over Sekou’s tragic passing. His commitment to journalism and the basketball community was immense and we will miss his warm, engaging personality. He was beloved by his Turner Sports and NBA friends and colleagues. Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Other peers, friends, and members of the NBA family quickly joined the outpouring of affection and mourning.

