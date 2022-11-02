Injury Report

Joel Embiid (illness) Questionable

Robert Williams (knee) OUT

Darius Garland (eye) Questionable

De’Aaron Fox (knee) Questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) OUT

LaMelo Ball (ankle) Questionable

Terry Rozier (ankle) Questionable

Zach LaVine (knee) Questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee) OUT

Ayo Dosunmu (chest) Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (knee) OUT

Jalen Duran (ankle) Questionable

Khris Middleton (ankle) OUT

Fred VanVleet (back) Questionable

Devin Vassell (knee) OUT

Jaren Jackson (foot) OUT

Desmond Bane (ankle) Questionable

Damian Lillard (calf) OUT

Brandon Ingram (concussion) Questionable

Anthony Davis (back) Questionable

Herbert Jones (knee) Questionable

Core Plays

Pascal Siakam (PF/C – TOR): $9,500 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

Siakam has been a regular in this section all year, and it’s amazing just how much he’s added to his game. The big man is playing point guard for the Raptors, averaging 26.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. That’s led to Siakam scoring at least 44 DraftKings points in every game, generating a 52-point average. Facing the Spurs is spectacular, too, with San Antonio sitting third in pace and 24th in defensive efficiency.

Anfernee Simons (PG/SG – POR): $7,600 DraftKings, $7,800 FanDuel

Simons is tough to avoid whenever Dame is out of the lineup. Simons swallowed up almost all of Lillard’s ball-handling duties when he was out last year, leading the team with a 32% usage rate. That was on full display when Simons dropped 53 DK points over the weekend in the first game without Lillard. Simons also averaged nearly 40 fantasy points per game in that role last season, and he shouldn’t have any issues reaching that against a last-place Memphis defense.

Cash Game Considerations

Ja Morant (PG – MEM): $10,300 DraftKings, $9,900 FanDuel

Morant is vying for some MVP consideration, averaging 33.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. That makes him one of the highest-scoring players in fantasy, scoring at least 48 fantasy points in four of six outings. You know he’ll be on full tilt against Portland. In their most recent matchup, Ja tallied 44 points, five rebounds, and 11 assists.

Paul George (SF – LAC): $9,800 DraftKings, $9,000 FanDuel

George was my highlight player on Monday, and we’re going right back to the well. He’s being asked to do everything in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, collecting 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and six steals on Monday.

Jimmy Butler (SG/SF – MIA): $8,800 DraftKings, $8,500 FanDuel

Jimmy hasn’t had a monster year, but he’s one of the most reliable players in the NBA. The former All-Star has scored at least 34 DraftKings points in every game this season, generating a 42-point average. That’s the stud we’ve become accustomed to, and there’s no way Sacramento will slow him down. The Kings are surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wings this season.

GPP Targets

Harrison Barnes (SF/PF – SAC): $4,900 DraftKings, $4,900 FanDuel

Barnes is a tough sell when he’s in the $6K range, but he’s one of the best bargains below $5,000. This guy has seemingly averaged 30 fantasy points for the last five years, scoring at least 25 DK points in each of his last three outings. That boost in production is no surprise since he’s playing 36 minutes while taking over 10 shots a game. That shot total and usage could skyrocket with De’Aaron Fox sidelined, and we’re not worried about him facing an 18th-ranked Miami defense.

Reggie Jackson (PG/SG – LAC): $5,500 DraftKings, $4,700 FanDuel

I refuse to believe Reggie is as bad as he’s been playing. This guy has been a $7K player in the past, and the role is still there for him to be at that level. He’s averaging 13.3 shots and 32 minutes over his last four outings, starting at point guard for this shorthanded team. He averaged 30 fantasy points per game in a similar role last season, and it’s just a matter of time before positive progression skyrockets his fantasy production. A matchup with Houston is the best way to get there, with the Rockets allowing the most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Keita Bates-Diop (PF – SAS): $3,700 DraftKings, $3,800 FanDuel

This is a risky option, but that’s why KBD is in the GPP section. This talented forward has always been productive when getting big minutes, scoring 26 DK points across 23 minutes in his first start on Monday. He also averaged 25 fantasy points per game in the 17 outings he played at least 23 minutes last year, and this shorthanded team needs him to fill some minutes.

Value Plays

Josh Hart (SG/SF – POR): $6,900 DraftKings, $6,300 FanDuel

I’ve always been a huge advocate of Hart’s game, stuffing the stat sheet at ease. The feisty forward is leading the Blazers with 9.2 rebounds, averaging over 30 fantasy points per game. He’s also scored at least 25 DK points in all but one game, and he could be asked to do more ball-handling with Dame out as well. We love stat-stuffers in our lineup, and they become more enticing when they’re expected to handle the ball as well.

Brook Lopez (C – MIL): $5,400 DraftKings, $6,600 FanDuel

Lopez has been one of the best players in fantasy this season. The former All-Star has scored at least 28 fantasy points in all six games, averaging 36 DraftKings points per game. It’s laughable that he was sitting below $5K just a week ago, but the price still hasn’t gotten high enough to match the production. A matchup with Detroit is dandy, too, with the Pistons sitting 28th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency. Lopez exploited that on Monday, dropping 40 fantasy points on that disastrous defense.

Davion Mitchell (PG/SG – SAC): $4,200 DraftKings, $4,900 FanDuel

Mitchell is going to be in everyone’s lineup, but this is chalk you need to swallow. The former first-round pick is expected to start for Fox here, scoring 34 DK points across 31 minutes on Monday. He showed glimpses of that last year, averaging 38 fantasy points per game across 40 minutes a night over the final 10 games. That’s absurd from such an affordable player, and it looks like he’ll take over this offense as long as Fox remains out.

Advantageous Pricing

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.