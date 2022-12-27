Injury Report

Anthony Davis (foot) OUT

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

Tyrese Maxey (foot) Questionable

Deni Avdija (back) Questionable

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) Questionable

Jalen Smith (ankle) Questionable

Paul George (B2B) Questionable

James Robinson-Earl (back) Questionable

Devin Booker (groin) OUT

Cameron Johnson (knee) Questionable

Jalen Brunson (hip) Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring) OUT

Stephen Curry (shoulder) OUT

Draymond Green (foot) Questionable

Andrew Wiggins (groin) OUT

Jamal Murray (foot) Questionable

Domantas Sabonis (hand) Questionable

Clint Capela (calf) OUT

Core Plays

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $10,000 DraftKings, $10,600 FanDuel

SGA is the best play on the board. This kid has developed into a superstar this season, and he should go nuts in this spot. Let’s start there, with the Spurs ranked dead last in both points allowed and defensive efficiency. That won’t sit well against a player with a 51-point average, doing everything for his offense. He’s also coming off a season-high 74 DraftKings points in his most recent outing and compiled 61 DK points in his most recent matchup with the Spurs.

De’Aaron Fox (PG – SAC): $8,400 DraftKings, $8,600 FanDuel

Fox has had two duds due to injury, but he’s been one of the best players outside of that. In fact, Fox has at least 29 DK points in 25 of the other 27 games, flirting with a 45-point average in those outings. That total should be easy to reach against the Nuggets, with Denver ranked 26th in defensive efficiency ratings while surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Jordan Poole (PG/SG – GSW): $8,200 DraftKings, $8,300 FanDuel

Poole has taken over this offense in the absence of Stephen Curry. He’s got a 34 percent usage rate with the MVP off the floor, averaging nearly 40 fantasy points per game as a starter this season. It’s no surprise when looking at his role, seeing a massive boost in minutes, shot attempts, and ball-handling duties. That role should allow him to roll the Hornets, with Charlotte sitting 21st in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Cash Game Considerations

Nikola Jokic (C – DEN): $11,400 DraftKings, $12,400 FanDuel

The Joker is the two-time reigning MVP, and he’s amid one of the best stretches of his career right now. The big man has scored at least 81 DraftKings points in four of his last eight games, posting a 70-point average in that span. That’s obviously the highest total in the NBA, and it makes The Joker the safest cash game play on every slate. Facing the Kings is far from concerning, sitting 23rd in defensive efficiency and 27th in points allowed.

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,000 DraftKings, $12,000 FanDuel

It’s impossible to use Luka and Jokic together, but they’re impossible to fade. What makes Doncic so valuable is his role, leading the league with a 38 percent usage rate. That monster rate has him with a league-best 62 DK points per game, scoring at least 52 fantasy points in all but two games this year. Those 50-60 fantasy points should be a breeze against NY, owning a 22nd OPRK against opposing point guards.

Jayson Tatum (SF/PF – BOS): $10,400 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

Many people will fade Tatum with Jokic and Doncic on the slate, but he’s the next best pay-up option. The superstar has at least 48 DK points in five straight games, scoring 60 or more in three of those. That has his season average north of 52 fantasy points per game, and we expect another one of those ceiling games, with Houston ranked 28th in defensive efficiency and 25th in points allowed.

GPP Targets

Kawhi Leonard (SF/PF – LAC): $7,900 DraftKings, $8,200 FanDuel

Kawhi was rested on Monday, and we believe it’s to have him ready here. That also means Paul George and John Wall will likely be rested in the second half of a back-to-back, leaving Kawhi with the bulk of the offense. That’s huge with his recent role, scoring at least 33 fantasy points in six straight games. More importantly, he played a season-high 34 minutes in his most recent outing and will be a five-figure player in a 35-minute role.

Onyeka Okongwu (C – ATL): $5,500 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel

Clint Capela was ruled out for this game, meaning Big O will get a start at center. This guy has always thrived in that role throughout his career, averaging nearly 30 DraftKings points per game in those circumstances. His biggest asset here is the matchup, though, with Indiana allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing centers. OO had 44 DK points across 40 minutes two games ago, and replicating that would make Okongwu the best value of the day.

Aleksej Pokusesvki (PF/C – OKC): $4,300 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

It’s tough to trust Poku, but his upside is way too massive to be this cheap. In his most recent outing, the former first-round pick had 40 DK points across 32 minutes. His workload is the only thing holding him back, but he’s tough to fade if he’s playing 30 minutes against the worst defense in the NBA.

Value Plays

John Collins (PF/C – ATL): $5,400 DraftKings, $6,300 FanDuel

JC has had a slow season due to some injuries, but he’s too good to be this cheap. Collins has sat around $7K for most of his career, and a 28-point average is really all you can ask for from such an affordable player. He also just had his minutes restriction limited, which is huge since he should see some extra center minutes in the absence of Capela. Not to mention, Indiana ranks 21st in defensive efficiency and 24th in points allowed.

Al Horford (PF/C – BOS): $5,300 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel

Big Al had a month-long slump, but it looks like he’s out of it. The big man has 67 combined DraftKings points over the last two games, playing 66 total minutes. As long as he’s playing over 30 minutes, Horford has to be a $7K player. He’s played at that level for most of his career, and it’s not like his 26-point average is that bad for a player in this price range. Getting 30 fantasy points is plenty from such a cheap player, and that looks like a lock against one of the worst defenses in the league.

Thomas Bryant (PF/C – LAL): $5,900 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel

TB has been starting at center in the absence of Anthony Davis, and that’ll likely be the case for the foreseeable future. That’s allowed him to score at least 26 DraftKings points in five of his last six games. Bryant has always been a great per-minute producer, and 26 DK points should be his floor in this expanded role. They’ll need TB to play big minutes against Orlando, owning one of the tallest rotations around.

