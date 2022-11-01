NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday 11/1

After a meager Monday slate, we’re looking at a tiny Tuesday card. We have just four games making up the main slate, and it will leave the player pool extremely thin. The good news is that we have some excellent matchups on deck, with three of the final four teams from last year on the schedule. That has me excited to get into it, so let’s get started with the schedule and odds!

Schedule and Odds

GSW at MIA (GSW -1) O/U: 226.5

CHI at BKN (BKN -2) O/U: 233

ORL at OKC (OKC -3.5) O/U: 219

MIN at PHX (PHX -5.5) O/U: 228

Injury Report

Core Plays

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $9,600 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

Chef Curry ended his 2022 Finals run on a mission, and it looks like it’s carried over into this season. The former MVP has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in all seven games, posting a 51-point average. Getting that sort of floor on such a short slate is a massive boost, and Curry needs to keep cooking with Klay Thompson struggling. Miami sounds like a tough matchup, but they rank 19th in defensive efficiency ratings. That was on full display when Curry collected 33 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists against them last week.

Devin Booker (SG – PHX): $9,000 DraftKings, $8,900 FanDuel

People were panicking about Phoenix in the offseason, but Book is quieting those skeptics. The sharpshooter has scored at least 28 raw points in five of six games, scoring at least 45 fantasy points in all of those. That’s a fantastic total from a $9K player, and he should keep it going against a Minnesota team that finished 25th in defensive efficiency last year. Book has throttled the Wolves over recent years, scoring at least 44 fantasy points in seven of their previous eight meetings.

Cash Game Considerations

Kevin Durant (SF/PF – BKN): $10,200 DraftKings, $10,400 FanDuel

Brooklyn has been one of the biggest disappointments this season, but KD has been cruising. The former MVP has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in all seven games this season, generating a 51-point average. His role is his biggest asset, playing at least 39 minutes in four straight outings while taking at least 18 shots in every game. That makes KD one of the best cash game options out there, averaging 31 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in three meetings with the Bulls last year.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG – OKC): $9,400 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

No one expected much from OKC this season, but SGA has been sensational. The young guard has stepped up in the absence of Josh Giddey, scoring at least 42 fantasy points in every game this year. He’s also scored at least 57 fantasy points in three of those five fixtures, averaging over 55 DraftKings points per game. We don’t expect this terrible Orlando roster to slow him down, ranked 20th in total defense last year. It’s also one of the few OKC games that could be competitive, and we love that SGA might play 35-40 minutes in this spot.

GPP Targets

Bol Bol (PF/C – ORL): $5,700 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel

It’s hard to believe that Bol is a fantasy-relevant player, but this unicorn has consistently shown the ability to be a beast. This injury-riddled rotation has forced Bol into a monster role, averaging 32 DK points per game across his last four outings. He’s doing that damage in fewer than 25 minutes a night, and we have to believe that’ll increase the better he plays. We’re not concerned about him facing this weak OKC roster, either.

Klay Thompson (SG – GSW): $5,500 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Nothing about Thompson’s recent form will make you want to use him. That’s why his price tag has plummeted, but it’s also why he’s an excellent GPP option. We know Klay can go off on any given night, and we’re encouraged that he played 32 minutes in his most recent outing. He’s also firing up double-digit shots in every game, and he will be a $7K player if that role continues.

Value Plays

Kyle Lowry (PG – MIA): $6,100 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel

There’s no doubt that Lowry is on the back nine of his career, but he should never be this cheap. The former All-Star has scored at least 31 DraftKings points in five of his last six games. That’s the stud we know and love, and it’s clear the ugly 2021 playoff run is a thing of the past. One of his best games of the year came against Golden State, dropping 36 fantasy points against them last week. That’s no surprise when you consider the Warriors’ recent struggles, ranked 26th in points allowed.

Coby White (PG/SG – CHI): $3,400 DraftKings, $4,000 FanDuel

The Bulls’ backcourt has been obliterated by injuries, leaving White with a massive role. Chicago is playing without Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu, leaving White with 53 minutes over the last two games. Anyone in this price range playing 25-30 minutes is intriguing, predominantly since Coby compiled 33 DraftKings points on Friday. If you look at the 30 games White played over 28 minutes last year, he averaged 29 fantasy points per game. That’s big news against a 29th-ranked Brooklyn defense.

Advantageous Pricing

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $9,600 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG – OKC): $9,400 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

Alex Caruso (PG/SG – CHI): $5,000 DraftKings, $4,300 FanDuel

Paolo Banchero (SF/PF – ORL): $7,900 DraftKings, $8,500 FanDuel

Luguentz Dort (SG/SF – OKC): $5,600 DraftKings, $6,300 FanDuel