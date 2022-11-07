Schedule and Odds

WAS at CHA (CHA -3) O/U: 221

HOU at ORL (ORL -4.5) O/U: 229.5

OKC at DET (DET -1.5) O/U: 221

NOP at IND (NOP -5.5) O/U: 235

PHX at PHI (PHI -1) O/U: 217

MIL at ATL (MIL -2.5) O/U: 226.5

POR at MIA (MIA -7) O/U: 220

TOR at CHI (CHI -4.5) O/U: 221

BOS at MEM (BOS -2.5) O/U: 231

NYK at MIN (MIN -5.5) O/U: 230

DEN at SAS (DEN -7) O/U: 231

BKN at DAL (DAL -6.5) O/U: 213

SAC at GSW (GSW -7.5) O/U: 230

LAL at UTA (UTA -5) O/U: NA

CLE at LAC (CLE -2) O/U: NA



Core Plays

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,500 DraftKings, $11,800 FanDuel

Doncic is on an MVP mission, and he’s developing into the best player in fantasy. The Slovenian is leading the NBA with 66 DraftKings points per game, scoring at least 56 fantasy points in every game this year. No other player in the league is even averaging that floor, and it makes him the best play on every slate. Facing Brooklyn is brilliant, too, with the Nets allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Kevin Durant (SF/PF – BKN): $11,100 DraftKings, $10,500 FanDuel

The drama in Brooklyn has killed this team, but it certainly hasn’t affected Durant. The former MVP is doing everything for the Nets right now, taking over this offense in the absence of Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. That’s led to KD scoring at least 45 DK points in all 10 games this year, en route to a 51-point average. That’s scary in this expanded role, with KD scoring at least 56 fantasy points in three of his last four outings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $9,400 DraftKings, $10,400 FanDuel

Usage hounds are a theme in this section, and SGA is certainly that. He’s taken over this Thunder offense, scoring at least 42 fantasy points in all but one game this year. That has his season average north of 50 DraftKings points per game, and he should reach that against Detroit. Not only do the Pistons have the worst defensive rating in the NBA, but they’re also surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing point guards. It’s also one of the few times OKC is not a massive underdog, and limiting that blowout potential is enormous for SGA as well.

Cash Game Considerations

Nikola Jokic (C – DEN): $11,600 DraftKings, $10,700 FanDuel

It’s strange that Jokic isn’t the league leader in fantasy points because he’s done that in back-to-back years. The big man is averaging 60 DraftKings points per game since 2020, scoring at least 39 fantasy points in all but three outings since the start of last year. That consistency makes him an easy cash game option, especially since he faces a Spurs team that sits 26th in total defense while playing at the fastest pace in the NBA. They’re also allowing the most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Stephen Curry (PG – GSW): $9,900 DraftKings, $10,100 FanDuel

The Warriors are amid one of their worst losing streaks in the dynasty era, but it’s certainly no fault of Curry. The former MVP has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in every game this season, generating a 54-point average. That makes it hard to believe he’s still below $10K, particularly against this subpar Sacramento defense. Dating back to 2018, Chef Curry is cooking up a 52-point average against the Kings.

Terry Rozier (PG/SG – CHA): $7,700 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel

This Charlotte team is extremely shorthanded, and it looks like Rozier will do everything here. They’re currently without LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr. and Miles Bridges, forcing Rozey into the most significant role of his career. That expanded role has led to Terry totaling a career-high 46 DK points per game. That’s tough to find from a player in this price range, but it should continue since he’s guaranteed 35-40 minutes, 15-20 shots, and a 30% usage rate. We’re also not worried about Washington, ranked 23rd in defensive efficiency.

GPP Targets

Jamal Murray (PG – DEN): $6,200 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel

It’s been a slow start for Murray in his return from ACL surgery, but he’s starting to get going. The Denver point guard has at least 28 DK points in three straight outings, playing over 30 minutes a night in that span. That playing time is what really matters, particularly with Murray taking 15 shots per game as well. He had that sort of role when he was an $8K player, and it’s just a matter of time before he creeps closer to that. Facing the Spurs is sensational, too, with San Antonio surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing point guards.

Jalen Suggs (PG – ORL): $5,800 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel

The Magic backcourt has been obliterated by injuries, playing without Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz. That leaves this former Top-5 pick as the only point guard left, with Suggs dropping 48 DK points just a few nights ago. That sort of line is ridiculous from such an affordable player, and we love that he has the best matchup in fantasy. Houston was dead-last in defensive efficiency last season and is allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing ball-handlers this year.

Christian Koloko (C – TOR): $3,400 DraftKings, $3,700 FanDuel

This one is risky, but Toronto needs to fill some minutes. Pascal Siakam is expected to miss the next two weeks, forcing Koloko into the starting lineup. In that expanded role on Sunday, Koloko collected 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and six blocks in the best performance of his career. Good luck finding that from another sub-$4K player, especially since he has the exact same matchup here.

Value Plays

Alperen Sengun (C – HOU): $6,500 DraftKings, $6,600 FanDuel

Sengun is developing into one of my favorite players. The Turkish center was a revelation in short bursts last season, earning him the starting center job this year. The big man is now averaging 35 fantasy points per game, despite playing just 26 minutes a night. We expect that minute total to creep closer to 30-35 a game, making Sengun about $1,000 too cheap. Houston needs him to swallow up those big minutes to oppose this massive Magic frontcourt, and we could be looking at a rare Houston game that’ll be competitive.

Isaiah Hartenstein (PF/C – NYK): $5,200 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel

Hartenstein will be littered across everyone’s lineups, but his role is impossible to overlook. This per-minute stud is now starting for the injured Mitchell Robinson, dropping 33 DK points across 38 minutes in NY’s most recent game. He’s currently averaging 26 DraftKings points per game across 26 minutes a night, and he’s proven to be an even better per-minute player in the past. We don’t expect Tom Thibideau to pull him off the floor against a Wolves team that starts two centers, making Hartenstein one of the best values on the board.

Klay Thompson (SG – GSW): $5,700 DraftKings, $5,500 FanDuel

Anyone who has watched basketball knows that Klay can get as hot as anyone. This dude literally dropped 37 points in a quarter against this Kings team, and we’re encouraged that his role is finally starting to get back to normal. Thompson is averaging 32 minutes, and 19 shots across his last four outings, dropping a season-high 42 fantasy points in his most recent game. You know his eyes will light up when facing this terrible Sacramento defense, and it makes Klay way too cheap below $6K.

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Joel, check out his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.