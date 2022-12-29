NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 29

Injury Report

Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle) OUT

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) OUT

LaMelo Ball (shoulder) Questionable

Kelly Oubre (head) Questionable

Robert Williams (illness) Questionable

Jalen Brunson (hip) Questionable

Keldon Johnson (back) Questionable

Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) OUT

Tyrese Haliburton (knee) Questionable

Fred VanVleet (back) Questionable

RJ Barrett (finger) OUT

Devin Vassell (knee) Questionable

Core Plays

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $10,100 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

We had Gilgeous-Alexander in this section on Tuesday, and he provided us with another tantalizing performance. The future All-Star has scored at least 43 DraftKings points in 26 of 31 games, averaging over 51 fantasy points per game. His last two games have been even more absurd, combining for 133 DraftKings points. We expect another one of those ceiling games here, facing a Charlotte team that ranks 27th in defensive efficiency and 28th in points allowed.

Donovan Mitchell (PG/SG – CLE): $8,600 DraftKings, $8,900 FanDuel

Mitchell has taken over the scoring load, scoring at least 26 DraftKings points in all but one game this season. He’s also flashed a 60-point upside on numerous occasions this season, posting a 43-point average. The matchup is his biggest asset here, with Mitchell scoring 41 raw points against this 24th-ranked Indiana team just two weeks ago.

Cash Game Considerations

Luka Doncic (PG – DAL): $12,000 DraftKings, $12.400 FanDuel

Fade Doncic at your own risk. This superstar has scored at least 52 DraftKings points in all but two games this season and provided a career night on Tuesday. Luka had 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in that masterpiece en route to 105 DK points. That’s one of the highest totals I’ve ever seen, and Houston certainly won’t slow him down since they’re surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing point guards. In their one matchup earlier this season, Doncic dropped a cool 77 DK points.

Julius Randle (PF – NYK): $9,500 DraftKings, $9,500 FanDuel

Using players against the Spurs is a cheat code. Not only do they rank last in both points allowed and defensive efficiency, but they’re also surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing power forwards. You simply have to use the opposing team’s best player against them, and that happens to be Randle. He’s rolling right now, too, averaging 51 DraftKings points per game across his last 11 outings.

Pascal Siakam (PF/C – TOR): $10,200 DraftKings, $10,500 FanDuel

Siakam has taken over this Toronto offense, scoring at least 36 DK points in 22 of 24 games this year. His recent form is even more ridiculous, registering a 63-point average across his last four fixtures. That makes him a great cash game option at any salary, and you know he’ll be hungry against a contender like Memphis.

GPP Targets

Mitchell Robinson (C – NYK): $5,400 DraftKings, $6,600 FanDuel

Robinson has scored 46 DK points in back-to-back games, posting a 32-point average across his last 16 games in total. You can’t ask for any more from a player in this price range, especially since he has the best matchup in fantasy. A double-double should be a breeze, and a 15-15 type game is not out of the question.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (SG/SF – DAL): $5,800 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel

Hardaway is one of the most unpredictable players in the NBA, but we love his role with about 35 minutes and 15-20 shots. As long as he has that type of role, Hardaway has the ability to be a $7K player. We’ve seen glimpses of that recently, with Timmy scoring at least 24 DK points in 11 of his last 15 games, totaling a 27-point average in that span. We expect that to be his floor against Houston, who rank 28th in defensive efficiency. We also don’t mind that he’s averaging 31 DraftKings points per game in his last three matchups with the Rockets.

Jalen Williams (SG/SF – OKC): $5,000 DraftKings, $5,600 FanDuel

This 21-year-old has played at least 30 minutes in eight straight games, averaging 26 DK points per game in that stretch. You rarely see players in this price range play 30 minutes, especially rookies who are getting better by the day. Injuries are forcing him to do even more, and that’s awesome since Charlotte is one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Value Plays

PJ Washington (PF/C – CHA): $5,300 DraftKings, $6,100 FanDuel

Washington’s recent form is what has us encouraged, averaging 37 fantasy points per game across his last three outings. That’s stupendous from a sub-$6K player, and he should keep it going against a Thunder team that ranks 25th in points allowed while surrendering the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing big men.

Quentin Grimes (PG/SG – NYK): $5,600 DraftKings, $6,200 FanDuel

Grimes had the night of his life on Tuesday, tallying 33 points, six rebounds, and four assists across 48 minutes. That minute total might jump off the page, but Q is playing 36 minutes a night across his last 11 games. He’s also flirting with a 30-point average in that span, and it’s clear he’s becoming a favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau. We also discussed how San Antonio is the best matchup in fantasy, surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing shooting guards.

Advantageous Pricing

* * *

Joel Bartilotta is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from him, visit his archive and follow him @Bartilottajoel.