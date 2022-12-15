NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Dec. 15

It’s rare to have a four-game slate in which every matchup is competitive, but that’s what we have here. We do have way too many injuries for such a small card, though, and that’ll cause some unnecessary chaos for yours truly. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the schedule and odds!

Injury Report

Tyler Herro (ankle) Questionable

Jimmy Butler (knee) Questionable

Max Strus (shoulder) Questionable

Jrue Holiday (illness) OUT

Desmond Bane (toe) OUT

Ja Morant (thigh) Questionable

Steven Adams (ankle) Questionable

Brandon Ingram (toe) Questionable

Collin Sexton (hamstring) OUT

Devin Booker (hamstring) Questionable

Deandre Ayton (ankle) Questionable

Norman Powell (groin) Questionable

Ivica Zubac (knee) Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (B2B) Questionable

Core Plays

Zion Williamson (PF/C – NOP): $9,800 DraftKings, $10,200 FanDuel

It’s been awesome watching Williamson take over in the absence of Brandon Ingram. He’s running this offense with BI injured, scoring at least 41 DraftKings points in eight straight games. Williamson is also providing a 53-point average in that span, the best stretch of his career. We’ve always known he has the talent to do this, and it’s scary for a 25th-ranked Utah defense. These teams actually played a lopsided game on Tuesday, but Zion still had 47 DK points in just 26 minutes!

Jimmy Butler (SF – MIA): $8,700 DraftKings, $9,600 FanDuel

It’s unclear if Butler will be ready to suit up here, but he’s one of the best plays of the day if he does. The matchup is his biggest asset, with the Rockets ranked 25th in points allowed and 28th in defensive efficiency. Butler has been crushing recently too, scoring at least 38 DraftKings points in 10 of his last 11 games. The only dud was an injury-shortened game, with him generating a 49-point average in the other 10 games. In his last four meetings with Houston, Butler is averaging 49 fantasy points per game. If he does get ruled out, pivot to Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Chris Paul (PG – PHX): $8,200 DraftKings, $8,200 FanDuel

This is risky with the way Paul is struggling, but this price is too low. Paul is usually closer to $9,000, and we expect him to take on a bigger workload in the absence of Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. That means 35 minutes, 20 shots, and a 30 percent usage rate. As long as he does that, CP3 should be $9K. Paul has pummeled his former team over the last three years, averaging 45 fantasy points per game in their seven meetings.

Cash Game Considerations

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF/C – MIL): $12,200 DraftKings, $12,000 FanDuel

Antetokounmpo has been one of the best cash game players throughout his career. “The Greek Freak” has scored at least 40 DraftKings points in every game this season, generating a 57-point average. That’s obviously one of the highest totals in the NBA, and he could be asked to do even more with Jrue Holiday out as well. Memphis is not a menacing matchup either, with Antetokounmpo generating a 63-point average against them in their two matchups last season.

Ja Morant (PG – MEM): $10,400 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel

Ja and Giannis are going to go at it here. Morant has been magnificent since Desmond Bane went down, scoring at least 41 DraftKings points in 14 straight games. Morant is also averaging 51 DK points per game in that span and should be hungry against one of the best teams in the NBA. In their most recent matchup, Morant mauled them to the tune of 67 DK points in one of the best games of his career.

GPP Targets

Khris Middleton (SF – MIL): $6,800 DraftKings, $6,900 FanDuel

Middleton has been terrible since his return from an injury, but this guy should never be this cheap. Middleton has sat around $8,000 for most of his career, and it’s just a matter of time before he returns to that. We’re encouraged that he’s finally getting a full allotment of minutes and taking his usual 15-20 shots a game, which is the recipe for this All-Star to get back on track. We also don’t mind that he averaged 38 DK points per game against the Grizzlies last year.

Mike Conley (PG – UTA): $5,300 DraftKings, $5,900 FanDuel

This veteran has been great for the Jazz this season. Conley scored at least 26 DraftKings points in 14 of 16 games before getting injured, posting a 30-point average in that span. That makes him a good value in this price range, especially since this offense needs him to do more in the absence of Collin Sexton. Conley likely won’t drop 50 fantasy points, but he’s got one of the highest floors from a player in this price range.

Kawhi Leonard (SF/PF – LAC): $7,300 DraftKings, $7,700 FanDuel

We finally saw Kawhi go off in his most recent game. The former MVP candidate dropped 47 DraftKings points in that masterclass and has season-high totals in two straight games. It’s clear this stud is finally getting back to normal, and makes him a bit too cheap. This dude can be a $10K player when he’s right, and we’re encouraged that he’s finally up to a 30-minute workload. Phoenix is usually a scary matchup, but this has been one of the worst defenses in the NBA in their current five-game losing streak. If he does end up sitting, don’t forget about Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris.

Value Plays

Larry Nance Jr. (PF/C – NOP): $4,700 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

It’s strange that Nance remains so cheap on DraftKings. This guy has been playing over Jonas Valanciunas recently, scoring at least 42 DK points in two of his last three games. You can’t ask for any more from such an affordable player, especially since Nance has proven to be a $7K player in the past. Utah is an unbelievable matchup, too, surrendering the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing big men.

Cody Martin (SG/SF – MIA): $5,300 DraftKings, $5,000 FanDuel

We don’t really know who’s going to suit up for Miami, but we know Martin is going to play big minutes. The forward is playing 36 minutes a night over his last 19 games and is one of the only guys we know will suit up for Miami. He’s also averaging 26 DraftKings points per game in that span, and you can’t ask for any more from a $5K player. Not to mention, Houston owns a 26th OPRK against opposing wings.

Advantageous Pricing

Jimmy Butler (SF – MIA): $8,700 DraftKings, $9,600 FanDuel

Larry Nance Jr.(PF/C – NOP): $4,700 DraftKings, $5,700 FanDuel

Steven Adams (C – MEM): $5,200 DraftKings, $6,100 FanDuel

Walker Kessler (PF/C – UTA): $4,900 DraftKings, $6,000 FanDuel

Bismack Biyombo (C – PHX): $3,600 DraftKings, $5,300 FanDuel

