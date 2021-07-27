NBA Draft 2021: Top forward prospects

Scottie Barnes and Jonathan Kuminga offer plenty of versatility to headline the class of forwards in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Both have the size and length to tussle inside or contribute on the perimeter, making them potential top-five selections ahead of Michigan’s Franz Wagner as a potential lottery pick.

Here’s a look at some of those top prospects:

Meet The Prospect: Scottie Barnes

Barnes could become an elite defender and playmaking ballhandler as he prepares for the Draft days before his 20th birthday.

Strengths: The sophomore didn’t need to score at Florida State to make a huge impact in every game. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound one-and-done player can roam anywhere on the perimeter, seeing over smaller guards to run the offense where he averaged 4.1 assists. The Atlantic Coast Conference freshman of the year has a nearly 7-3 wingspan, ranking sixth among all players who participated in measurements at the scouting combine.

“Being able to have that playmaking IQ on the court, having that vision, makes me so unique on the floor where I can see different things, see different reads, that naturally other people can’t see,” Barnes said.

Concerns: Barnes is an unselfish player who was a complimentary double-figure scorer in the Seminoles’ balanced attack, but he made just 11 of 40 3-pointers (27.5%) and 62% of his free throws.

> Prospect Profile

Meet The Prospect: Jonathan Kuminga

The 18-year-old Kuminga joins shooting guard Jalen Green in taking a preps-to-pros route to the draft.

Strengths: The 6-6, 210-pound Kuminga was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and had become one of the nation’s top college prospects before opting to play for G League Ignite, which offers an alternative for elite prospects who want to bypass college basketball. He averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 13 games with Ignite while offering rim-attacking athleticism and the ability to drive the paint. Kuminga has the potential to become a multi-position defender and has roughly 6-11 wingspan.

Concerns: The shooting touch and overall offensive polish is still developing. He shot just 38.7% with Ignite and made 16 of 65 3-pointers (24.6%) along with shooting 62.5% at the foul line.

> Prospect Profile