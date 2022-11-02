NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays for 11/2

We have a massive 11-game slate on tap for Wednesday, which means there’s an enormous player pool to wade through. Below you’ll find some players to target and fade, and I’ve made an effort to avoid players that are obvious quality additions to your lineups.

GUARDS

Anfernee Simons, POR ($26) vs. MEM

It’s a thrill to see Simons at this salary, especially while Damian Lillard is out. Portland has some additional guard talent to plug the hole, but most of the missing backcourt production will flow in Simons’ direction. He had a little blip against Miami, but he tore up Houston for 30 points and Denver for 29 between those games. 40 FP should be very doable for Simons tonight.

Davion Mitchell, SAC ($13) @ MIA

Mitchell is another example of a great injury pivot. Mitchell figures to be first in line to man the point in De’Aaron Fox’s absence. He’s coming off an excellent 23-point game against Charlotte, and this opportunity should allow Mitchell some more superlative performances.

Guard to Avoid:

Dennis Smith, CHA ($27) @ CHI

Smith is enjoying a bit of a revival with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier sidelined. Many pundits are smashing this spot, but his salary is too high. Charlotte has plenty of ways to absorb production, and it could be that Smith has just gotten the call for a short time. Buying into the hype at this salary is too ambitious.

FORWARDS

DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($36) vs. CHA

Zach LaVine will miss likely Wednesday’s game, leaving DeRozan to carry the offensive load against a vulnerable Charlotte squad. DeRozan is quietly having an excellent beginning of the season, averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds over eight games.

Marcus Morris, LAC ($15) @ HOU

In two games since returning to the team, Morris is crushing value relative to his current salary. The Clippers just played the Rockets, and Morris saw 32 minutes in that contest. He needs to be a bit more accurate with his shot, but I think he’s an excellent budget pick, especially if you need some salary relief.

Forward to Avoid:

Zion Williamson, NOP ($40) @ LAL

This fade is probably a hot take for many. Williamson will do just fine, but more is needed to justify a $40 salary. He faces a stern test opposite LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and without Brandon Ingram on the floor, L.A.’s defense will be focused on containing Williamson. The Pelicans’ big man may even be able to notch a double-double, but I doubt it will be for a high enough number to justify $40.

CENTER

Ivica Zubac, LAC ($23) @ HOU

With a lot of options in the massive 11-game player pool, Zubac is a unique, low-rostered value play. He’s had a few rocky games, but he’s been flirting with double-doubles all season, having notched a 16/12 double-double along with four blocked shots against Houston on Halloween.

Center to Avoid:

Al Horford, BOS ($19) @ CLE

Horford has already faced the Cavs once, and despite logging 41 minutes in the game, he only managed 12 points and four rebounds. Horford has yet to log a single double-digit rebound total, and his current salary should be much lower than it is.