NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays and strategy for Thurs., Dec. 15

After a busy Wednesday, things quiet down with only four games in the NBA on Thursday. There are some exciting matchups, though, highlighted by the Grizzlies hosting the Bucks. The Suns will also be in action, looking to snap a five-game losing streak when they take on the Clippers. The Jazz and Pelicans will face off again, coming on the heels of the Jazz blowing out the Pelicans on Tuesday. Let’s dig into some of the best options to consider on Yahoo, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

Guards

Tyler Herro, MIA at HOU ($29): This is the second game of a back-to-back set for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is expected to return after resting Wednesday, but Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo are expected to sit out. That should leave plenty of minutes and shot attempts for Herro in a matchup against a Rockets team that has the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league.

Malik Beasley, UTA vs. NOP ($17): Beasley has played well while mostly coming off the bench for the Jazz, providing 14.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. They need him to score even more now that Collin Sexton (hamstring) is out. He scored 29.4 Yahoo points against these same Pelicans on Tuesday and has scored at least that many Yahoo points in all three games since Sexton went down.

Guard to Avoid

Tyus Jones, MEM vs. MIL ($21): Ja Morant did not play Monday against the Hawks, pushing Jones into the starting five. He never seems to disappoint when he starts, and he didn’t in that game, as he scored 45.7 Yahoo points. Morant isn’t listed on the injury report against the Bucks, though, so expect Jones to resume a limited role off the bench.

Forwards

Zion Williamson, NOP at UTA ($42): Not much went right for the Pelicans in their 21-point loss to the Jazz on Tuesday. Williamson did at least play well, posting 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals over just 26 minutes. If the Pelicans can keep this rematch closer, Williamson could provide a monster stat line.

Damion Lee, PHX at LAC ($10): Injuries have hit the Suns hard. Cameron Payne (foot) has already been ruled out, while Devin Booker (hamstring) and Deandre Ayton (ankle) are listed as questionable. Even if Booker plays, Payne being out should open up added minutes for Lee. He’s shooting 47.3% from behind the arc this season, so the potential for an expanded role makes him at least worth considering in tournament play.

Forward to Avoid

Jabari Smith Jr., HOU vs. MIA ($17): It’s been a struggle for Smith, who is shooting only 38.2% from the field during his rookie campaign. Part of the reason for his lack of efficiency is that more than half of his shot attempts per game are coming from behind the arc. He has provided little in terms of assists and steals, helping contribute to him averaging just 24.6 Yahoo points per game.

Centers

Alperen Sengun, HOU vs. MIA ($22): Adebayo likely sitting out this game makes things much easier for Sengun. The Heat could move Dewayne Dedmon into the starting five, and while he’s a viable backup for a contending team, he’s not all that imposing at this stage of his career. After posting 10 points and 16 rebounds against the Suns on Tuesday, Sengun has a favorable opportunity to produce another double-double.

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. NOP ($16): Walker is averaging only 17 minutes per game for the season, but he has started to see his role expand lately. Over the last seven games, he is averaging 10.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks over 22 minutes per game. He scored 39.2 Yahoo points against the Pelicans on Tuesday, and he should continue to play more in their rematch.

Center to Avoid

Kelly Olynyk, UTA vs. NOP ($20): Walker’s playing time hasn’t come at the expense of Olynyk’s. However, Olynyk has provided modest production during that seven-game stretch, averaging 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He only logged 16 minutes against the Pelicans on Tuesday and he’s not a physical defender in the paint, so the Pelicans’ size up front might force the Jazz to again give Olynyk fewer minutes than he is accustomed to.

