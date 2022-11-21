NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Nov. 21

Monday’s eight-game slate begins at 7:00 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of value to be had from various injuries, and you can play them alongside some elite talent that we’ve curated.

Injuries

CLE Kevin Love (thumb) – QUESTIONABLE

CLE Caris LeVert (ankle) – QUESTIONABLE

CLE Dean Wade (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

Cedi Osman ($3,700) and Lamar Stevens ($4,000) are two potential pivots if these absences hold.

ORL Paolo Banchero (ankle) – OUT

ORL Wendell Carter (foot) – QUESTIONABLE

Several other Orlando players are injured, but the one to watch for tonight is Carter. If he can’t go, Bol Bol ($6,700) and Mo Bamba ($5,600) would end up sharing center duties.

NOR Zion Williamson (foot) – QUESTIONABLE

NOR Trey Murphy (foot) – QUESTIONABLE

Murphy would typically start for Zion, so if these two absences hold, more production would likely go to Herbert Jones ($4,800) first and Larry Nance ($5,300) second.

POR Damian Lillard (calf) – OUT

Shaedon Sharpe ($4,700) will join the starting five while Lillard is out.

MIA Jimmy Butler (knee) – OUT

MIA Tyler Herro (ankle) – QUESTIONABLE

MIA Gabe Vincent (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

Max Strus ($6,000) and Caleb Martin ($5,400) remain quality pivots as these absences continue.

UTA Mike Conley (knee) – OUT

It’s Collin Sexton ($4,800) time! He’ll graduate out of the second unit and start alongside Jordan Clarkson. Sexton is far and away my favorite pivot of the evening.

LAC Paul George (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

George may still take the floor, but Norman Powell ($4,900) would see a lot more time if George sits.

Elite Players

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,300) is at the top and a nightly consideration, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,500) is right behind him and actually holds a lot of interest. He has some contrarian value because he probably isn’t the first elite off the board for most people, and it’s one of those rare instances where you are spending up for the contrarian play instead of bargain hunting.

Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and Trae Young ($9,900) are not far behind, as both are in favorable spots tonight. As we dip down into the $8k range, Jaylen Brown ($8,500) and CJ McCollum ($8,000) are my favorite adds.

Also consider: Dejounte Murray, ATL ($9,500) @ CLE

Expected Chalk and Other Targets

Lauri Markkanen, UTA ($7,700) @ LAC

A potential Paul George absence would be an exploitable spot for Markkanen while the rest of the Jazz starters will need to step up in Mike Conley‘s absence. I also think the aforementioned Collin Sexton will give a spark to the offense, and Markkanen could see some more balls come his way.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($7,600) vs. MIA

Edwards is squarely back in my sights, as no Jimmy Butler means some wide-open lanes for Edwards to slash through. He is coming off a huge 25-point game against the Sixers.

Josh Giddey, OKC ($6,800) vs. NYK

I can’t explain it, but there is something about this game. Maybe it’s the fact that Vegas has the Thunder favored. The inclination to fire up SGA and Giddey may be an incorrect call, but they are going to carry a heavy load because Julius Randle will tamp things down inside.

Josh Hart, POR ($6,300) @ MAIL

Anytime Damian Lillard is out, I’m going to want some exposure to Hart because he can provide a lot of multi-category production as he picks up the slack for Portland. We just saw against Utah what he can do during a Lillard absence, nearly producing a double-double with a 19/8 line. It ended up as a 38-FDFP total, and that crushes 5x value at his current salary.

Also consider: Jalen Suggs, ORL ($6,600) @ IND

Value Plays

As always, refer back to the injury section for some great value. I’ll say it again – Collin Sexton!

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($6,000) vs, UTA

Really, FanDuel? On a night when the Clippers might be without Paul George, THIS is where Leonard is at? I checked the calendar, and we’re nowhere near April 1. I get that Leonard is still getting acclimated and his numbers have not been great, but his last posted salary was $6,600 and I think this drop may have not taken George’s potential absence into account. I’ll fire Kawhi up without question if George sits, but this number may be good independent of that.

Klay Thompson, GSW ($5,600) @ NOP

OK, I get that Steve Kerr said Thompson will sit in back-to-backs, and he played Sunday. But can you really rest a guy that just gave you 41 POINTS? This is a tough game against the Pelicans, and call me crazy, but I think the Warriors need Klay out there. Check his status closer to game time, but I think there are decent ways to pivot off him in later games at around this salary, so I think it’s easy to slot him in and remove him later if Kerr sticks to his original plan.

Kelly Olynyk, UTA ($5,300) @ LAC

Olynyk’s dual eligibility works, and I think Utah will move to him against the Clippers because he provides a better matchup against Ivica Zubac ($5,900). Olynyk’s numbers have tanked since his huge 27/11 double-double, but this should be a great spot to use him again.

Justise Winslow, POR ($4,400) @ MIL

I like Winslow for the same reason I like Hart, except he’s far cheaper. OK, he only scored one point against Utah, but he’s very similar to Draymond Green in that he may not always score, but his secondary numbers are going to drive his value. He only needs a little above 20 FDFP to be viable, and he’s exceeded that number several times this season.

