NBA CrunchTime prepares for busy 11-game night on Wed., Dec. 21

We’re midway through Week 10, and we’ve got a double-digit game night to get you into the holiday spirit because what else brings more joy than watching your favorite team bring home a win?

With 22 teams in action, CrunchTime is back again at 8:30 p.m. ET on the NBA App, where hosts Jared Greenberg and Channing Frye take you through every must-see moment on a packed Wednesday night of basketball.

Don’t know where to get started? Here are some games to look out for.

Eastern Conference powerhouses battle it out:

The top three teams in the Eastern Conference will be in action.

1. Milwaukee Bucks (22-8)

2. Boston Celtics (22-9)

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11)

Two of its best go head-to-head as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee head to Ohio. Both teams left Monday night victorious as the Bucks beat the Pelicans 128-119 with a monster performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s making his case for another Kia MVP. Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland, however, aren’t going to make this matchup easy. Their victory over the Jazz on Monday has the Cavaliers eyeing their fifth straight win. Neither team plans to surrender, but you know what they say, you got to beat the best to be the best.

Trail Blazers are back for vengeance:

If you didn’t tune into Monday night’s matchup between the Trail Blazers and Thunder, you missed a good one. With huge nights from Portland’s Damian Lillard (28 points, six assists) and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35 points, six assists), the ending of this game was an absolute nail-biter. In the last three minutes of the game, there was never a lead over three points as Lillard tied the score at 121 with 3.2 seconds left in the game. It wasn’t enough for the Trail Blazers, however, as a buzzer-beater from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would lead the Thunder to a 123-121 victory. Back at the Paycom Center on Wednesday night, the Blazers are ready to change the narrative.

Streaking Knicks aim for nine straight:

Let’s talk about the Knicks. Actually, who isn’t talking about the Knicks? This team is on absolute fire going into Wednesday night, with eight straight wins behind them. The Knicks are coming off a 132-94 win against the Warriors on Tuesday, with a double-double performance from Julius Randle (15 points, 12 rebounds), and 22 points off the bench from Immanuel Quickley. They hope to keep the NBA’s longest active win streak alive against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Catch Wednesday night’s full slate here:

7 p.m. ET: Bucks @ Cavaliers (League Pass)

7 p.m. ET: Pistons @ 76ers (League Pass)

7:30 p.m. ET: Bulls @ Hawks (League Pass)

7:30 p.m. ET: Pacers @ Celtics (League Pass)

7:30 p.m. ET: Warriors @ Nets (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. ET: Raptors @ Knicks (League Pass)

8 p.m. ET: Magic @ Rockets (League Pass)

8 p.m. ET: Mavericks @ Timberwolves (League Pass)

8 p.m. ET: Trail Blazers @ Thunder (League Pass)

10 p.m. ET: Lakers @ Kings (League Pass)

10 p.m. ET: Hornets @ Clippers (NBA TV)