NBA App to stream SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 5 on Aug. 19

The NBA App will stream the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 5 on Saturday, Aug. 19, adding to the growing list of elite basketball programming available year-round on the new platform. The fifth annual basketball showcase at Rucker Park in New York City will feature 28 of the top high school age players in the U.S.

>> Click here to watch SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 5 (Saturday, 5 ET)

Headlined by Jaloni Cambridge, Aaliyah Chavez and Kennedy Smith, the girls game tips off at 5 p.m. ET followed by the boys – featuring top high school prospects Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Tre Johnson – streaming at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, several members of the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders will participate in the event.

The addition of the SLAM Summer Classic is part of the NBA’s larger commitment to make the NBA App an all-in-one destination for global basketball programming. Over the past year, premier basketball content available on the app has included select WNBA, Basketball Africa League and NBA G League Ignite games, as well as Nike Elite Youth Basketball League’s (EYBL) Peach Jam, Jr. NBA Showcase, LNB Betclic ELITE, top pro-am leagues such as the Drew League, Miami Pro League and AEBL and more.

The NBA will produce and distribute the SLAM Summer Classic games on the free-to-

download NBA App and on NBA.com. Below are the full team rosters.

Boys roster Ace Bailey (Powder Springs, Ga.) Jalil Bethea (Philadelphia, Pa.) *AJ Dybantsa (Brockton, Mass.) VJ Edgecombe (Brookville, N.Y.) *Isaiah Evans (Huntersville, N.C.) Cooper Flagg (Newport, Maine) Dylan Harper (Ramsey, N.J.) Jahki Howard (Atlanta, Ga.) Ian Jackson (Bronx, N.Y.) Tre Johnson (Dallas, Texas) Tahaad Pettiford (Jersey City, N.J.) *Jase Richardson (Las Vegas, Nev.) Meleek Thomas (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Robert Wright III (Philadelphia, Pa.)

Girls roster Izela Arenas (Chatsworth, Calif.) Mikayla Blakes (Somerset, N.J.) *Jaloni Cambridge (Nashville, Tenn.) Aaliyah Chavez (Lubbock, Texas) *Kendall Dudley (Centreville, Va.) *Leah Harmon (Washington D.C.) Ariel Little (Brooklyn, N.Y.) Maddy McDaniel (Upper Marlboro, Md.) Me’arah O’Neal (Houston, Texas) Mackenly Randolph (Chatsworth, Calif.) Kennedy Smith (Etiwanda, Calif.) Chloe Spreen (Bedford, Ind.) Kennedy Umeh (Owings Mills, Md.) Allie Ziebell (Neenah, Wis.)

* = Member of the Jr. NBA Court of Leaders