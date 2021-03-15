NBA announces conclusion of Elijah Millsap investigation

NEW YORK AND SALT LAKE CITY – The National Basketball Association announced today the results of a joint investigation with independent, outside counsel to the Utah Jazz into an allegation made by former Jazz player Elijah Millsap on February 24, 2021 that team Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey made an inappropriate statement six years ago during Millsap’s April 2015 exit interview.

The investigation was unable to establish that the alleged statement was made.

As part of the investigative process, all participants involved in the 2015 meeting were interviewed and given the opportunity to provide any relevant evidence, including both Millsap and Lindsey. The investigation also involved other parties who might have been in a position to corroborate the allegation, and the review of meeting notes of the exit interview and other pertinent information.