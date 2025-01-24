Noah Kahan, Zedd, and The Chainsmokers to headline NBA All-Star Concert Series

• Get NBA League Pass TODAY

SAN FRANCISCO – The NBA today announced that 2x GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is set to headline the NBA on TNT American Express All-Star Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 15 as part of NBA All-Star 2025. Kahan joins previously announced headlining performers GRAMMY®-award winners The Chainsmokers and GRAMMY®-award winner Zedd. Additional performers include Flo Rida and NAV. The three-day concert series will take place at San Francisco’s historic Pier 48 on Feb. 14 – 16. Tickets are on sale now at NBAEvents.com

An All-Star lineup coming to The Bay… Get your tickets TODAY 🤩 Secure your spot for a weekend of hoops and hits at the #NBAAllStar Concert Series with performances from @NoahKahan, @Zedd, @official_flo, @beatsbynav and @TheChainsmokers in San Francisco! @NBAAllStar |… pic.twitter.com/oBUyG4oe0h — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2025

On Friday, Feb. 14, the Michelob ULTRA Courtside Concert will tip off the weekend’s festivities with performances by Zedd, Flo Rida, and NAV. Zedd is a multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist/DJ/producer that made his debut with “Clarity” after signing with Interscope in 2012 and has been breaking down barriers surrounding music genres ever since. Zedd’s impressive discography has made an impact across all areas of entertainment, including sports, and film / TV.

Saturday, Feb. 15 will feature 2x GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum selling, singer-songwriter Noah Kahan as the headliner for the NBA on TNT American Express All-Star Celebration. Kahan exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream with the release of his critically acclaimed Double Platinum-Certified album Stick Season in 2022, becoming internationally renowned for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 16 with the NBA All-Star Postgame Concert headlined by The Chainsmokers. Comprised of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall, The Chainsmokers have continuously pushed the boundaries of music, seamlessly blending genres like pop, indie, electronic, alternative, and rock. Drew’s dynamic vocals and instrumental skills combined with Alex’s virtuosic piano playing form the backbone of their deep musical acumen, evident in their string of Diamond-certified singles and GRAMMY®-winning tracks.

TICKETS: Three-day passes providing access to the entire concert series are available exclusively at NBAEvents.com. Three-day passes are available for General Admission, 3-Day VIP (featuring VIP viewing area and other special amenities) and 3-Day VIP+, which also includes access to NBA Crossover, the NBA’s premiere immersive fan event taking place Feb. 14 – 16 at Moscone Convention Center.