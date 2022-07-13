NBA 2K23 Summer League: Suns dominate in win over Mavericks

Dominance on both ends of the floor over the first three quarters and a highly efficient three-point shooting night led the Phoenix Suns to a 105-78 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Tuesday night at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Suns established the right tone on both ends of the court right from the opening tip, eventually exiting the first quarter with a 13-point lead that they’d augmented by another nine points going into intermission. After scoring only 25 points in the entire first half, the Mavericks nearly matched that total during a 22-point third period, but their deficit still grew by seven additional points, sealing their fate. Phoenix was highly effective from behind the arc and on the glass, shooting 44.0 percent from distance while winning the battle of the boards, 50-34.

Louis King led the Suns with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double that included one assist, three steals and one block. Olivier Sarr provided 12 points, 10 boards, two assists and two blocks. Jo Lual-Acuil supplied 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. McKinley Wright IV generated 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and one block. Leonardo Meindl turned in 10 points.

Jerrick Harding paced the Mavericks with 20 points, complementing them with five rebounds and five assists. Jaden Hardy tallied 11 points, six boards, two steals and one block. A.J. Lawson finished with 10 points, four rebounds and one steal.

The Suns are back in action Friday night against the Sacramento Kings, while the Mavericks tangle with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.