NBA 2K23 Summer League: Pistons defeat Wizards with balanced effort

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Washington Wizards, 105-99, on Day 3 of the Las Vegas Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

The Pistons enjoyed a strong start in this game and managed to dominate the game in the opening two quarters, building a 16-point lead after the first quarter (39-23) and making it a 22-point advantage following a 20-14 score in the second quarter. However, the Wizards showed an improved effort in the second half and managed to attempt a comeback with a 30-20 score in the third quarter and a 32-26 score in the fourth. Unfortunately, that was not enough, and they fell short in their attempt to force an overtime period.

Jordan Schakel and Jordan Goodwin both led the way for the Wizards in this win, as Schakel notched a game-high 24 points and Goodwin chipped in with 20 points and five rebounds. Devon Dotson and Isaiah Todd both posted 11-point outings.

Seven Detroit players scored in double digits in this game, with Isaiah Livers leading the way with 20 points. Rookie Jaden Ivey and Saben Lee both ended with 11 points, and Isaiah Stewart came close to posting a double-double of 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Wizards will play on a back-to-back Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, while the Pistons will take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.