NBA 2K23 Summer League: Pelicans cruise past Thunder in finale

John Butler scored a game-high 25 points to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 107-71 victory in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

The Pelicans got out to a strong start and led 30-21 after one quarter. Both sides fought hard in the second, while the Pelicans pushed their lead to 10, by halftime. The Pelicans kicked it up a notch in the third and outscored the Thunder 28-13, to make it a 25-point game heading into the final frame. The Thunder had no answers in the fourth, as the Pelicans cruised to a blowout win.

Butler shot a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, including 6-of-6 from long range. Four other players scored in double digits for the Pelicans, including Elijah Stewart, who totaled 20 points, four rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block. Dereon Seabron added 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Deividas Sirvydis tallied 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

On the other side, Gabe Brown led the Thunder with 23 points, four rebounds and two assists. Jaden Shackelford followed up with 15 points and three rebounds, while Vit Krejci chipped in 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The contest marks the end of Summer League play for both teams.