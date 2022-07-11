NBA 2K23 Summer League: Nuggets weather Cavaliers' early charge, win pulling away

Peyton Watson scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to an 84-76 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Sunday at Cox Pavilion.

The Cavaliers had a strong start and held a five-point lead after one quarter. The Nuggets picked up their play in the second and outscored the Cavaliers, 29-20, to grab a four-point lead by halftime. Both sides struggled offensively in the third, but the Nuggets maintained their upper hand and took a five-point advantage into the final frame. They kept the momentum going in the fourth and did not look back on the way to the win.

Watson filled the stat sheet with seven rebounds, two steals and a block to complement his impressive scoring effort. Collin Gillespie followed up with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Christian Braun and Ismael Kamagate chipped in 10 points each.

On the other side, RJ Nembhard led the Cavaliers with 19 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Cameron Young followed up with 16 points, two rebounds and a steal, while Amar Sylla added 11 points, three rebounds and a block.

Both teams are back in action Wednesday, as the Cavaliers face the Hornets (5 ET, ESPNU) while the Nuggets take on the Clippers (10 ET, NBA TV).