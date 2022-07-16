NBA 2K23 Summer League: Jordan Schakel, Wizards coast past Pacers

• Pacers 97, Wizards 79: Box score | Game details

The Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers, 97-79, at Thomas & Mack Center on Friday night in NBA 2K23 Summer League action.

The Pacers pulled away slightly early, owning a one-point lead, 17-16, following the first quarter,, but that would be the only one in which they outscored the Wizards. Washington took control in the second quarter with a 29-23 advantage and never looked back, winning the third quarter by a score of 35-22 and sealing the win by matching the Wizards in the fourth at 17-17.

Jordan Schakel led the Wizards with a 21-point performance. He was one of five players who scored in double digits for Washington and added seven rebounds and five assists to his scoring barrage. Jordan Goodwin ended with 19 points and six rebounds, Tahjere McCall posted 13 points, six boards, four steals and two assists, Isaiah Todd had 17 points and eight boards and Jaime Echenique pulled down eight rebounds while notching 10 points and swatting three shots to close out the double-digit group.

Only two Pacers scored in double figures in the contest, with Kendall Brown leading the way at 14 points while also nabbing two rebounds and supplying a pair of assists. Aaron Nesmith added 12 points, four rebounds and four steals as the other double-digit effort. Other notable performers include Simisola Shittu, who ended with eight points and eight rebounds, and Andrew Nembhard with seven points, nine assists and six rebounds.