NBA 2K23 Summer League: Jazz take down Nuggets in Las Vegas finale

A productive all-around effort from Jared Butler and a dominant second quarter helped the Utah Jazz to an 82-72 win over the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K23 Summer League on Sunday night at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

After tightly contested first quarter the Nuggets emerged from with a slim 20-18 lead, the Jazz turned the tables by taking a 26-12 advantage during the second quarter to go into halftime with a 12-point edge. Denver managed to whittle seven points from its deficit during the third period, but Utah’s strong offensive effort in the final 10 minutes led to a comfortable victory.

Adonis Arms led the Nuggets with 20 points in 21 minutes off the bench, adding three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Bryce Wills delivered nine points and one assist. Jack White posted seven points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Butler led the Jazz with 15 points, complementing them with six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Justin Robinson supplied 12 points, four assists and two steals. James Palmer, Jr. finished with 10 points, one rebound and one steal. Former UCLA standout Johnny Juzang went for nine points, five boards, two assists and one block.