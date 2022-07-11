NBA 2K23 Summer League: Hornets pull off 2OT win over Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in double overtime, 89-86, in the NBA 2K23 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday.

While there were only four ties and nine lead changes in this game, it took two overtimes to determine a winner. Charlotte finished regulation on a 6-0 run to get the game into overtime, and both teams scored five points in the extra session to send the game into double overtime. JT Thor was the hero, hitting a game-winning 3 in double overtime to complete Charlotte’s comeback. The Hornets’ bench dominated, outscoring the Lakers’ depth players, 49-29. In addition, the Hornets led the Lakers in rebounds, 63-46, while outscoring them in second-chance points, 15-6.

The Hornets’ leading scorer came off the bench, with Ty-Shon Alexander accruing 22 points, three rebounds and six assists after exiting Friday’s game with a right ankle sprain. L.J. Figueroa also came off the bench to provide 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Nick Richards led the starters with 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Thor totaled 12 points and three boards.

The Lakers were led by Cole Swider, who tallied 21 points and four rebounds. Scotty Pippen Jr. had 10 points, two rebounds, seven assists and three steals, while Mason Jones led the bench with 13 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

On deck for Los Angeles is a matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday (11 ET, NBA TV). Charlotte returns to action Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5 ET, ESPNU).