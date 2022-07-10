NBA 2K23 Summer League: Butler leads Jazz past Hawks

Jared Butler scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 72-66 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday night at Cox Pavilion.

The Jazz jumped out to a strong start with a 21-13 lead after one quarter. They kept the upper hand through the second and pushed their advantage to 13 points by halftime. The Hawks put up a better fight in the third, but the Jazz still managed to add another four points to their lead, making it a 17-point game heading into the final frame. The Hawks mounted a rally in the fourth, but it was too little, too late, as the Jazz held on for the win.

After Butler, Bruno Caboclo was the Jazz’s next-leading scorer, as he finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and a steal. James Palmer Jr. added 10 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Kofi Cockburn totaled six points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

On the other side, Chaundee Brown Jr. led the Hawks with 15 points, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 25 minutes. Justin Tillman followed up with 12 points, three rebounds, a steal and block, while Alpha Kaba logged eight points and six rebounds.

Both teams are back in action on Monday, as the Jazz face the Mavs, and the Hawks take on the Pelicans.