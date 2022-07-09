NBA 2K23 Summer League: Banchero, Magic survive Kings in 2OT

The NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 takes place July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Schedule | Rosters | Players Stats | Team Stats | Standings

The Orlando Magic defeated the Sacramento Kings in double overtime, 94-92, in the NBA2K23 Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.

Orlando never relinquished the lead in the second half, but they collapsed in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into two overtimes. Sacramento hit two three-pointers in the final 4.3 seconds of regulation to tie the game and earn a two-minute overtime, finishing regulation on a 20-4 run across the closing three minutes. The Kings grabbed their only second-half lead on a banked three with 20 seconds remaining in the extra session but proceeded to foul Orlando on their game-tying three-point attempt. The Magic hit all three free throws and sent the game into a sudden death 2OT. The teams traded off stops to start sudden death, but Emanuel Terry hit a contested game-winning layup for Orlando. There were 13 ties and nine lead changes in total. Free-throw shooting was the only major difference for the Magic, connecting on 34-of-44 while the Kings hit 19-of-28.

The Magic (2-0) were led by Paolo Banchero, providing 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks. R.J. Hampton had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Terry totaled six points and nine boards, while Admiral Schofield amassed 14 points and two boards.

The Kings (0-1) were led by Neemias Queta, collecting 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Keegan Murray compiled 20 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Keon Ellis finished with 15 points and four assists, while Jared Rhodan registered 10 points, four rebounds and two assists.

On deck for Sacramento is a matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. As for Orlando, they return to action on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.