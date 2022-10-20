Top Stories

Reports: Pacers' Myles Turner (ankle) to miss 1 week

Indiana center Myles Turner will be out at least 1 week after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener.

From NBA.com News Services

Myles Turner has not appeared in a game for Indiana since Jan. 17.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner will have to wait even longer to make his season debut after missing the team’s season opener on Wednesday.

Per multiple reports, Turner will be out at least one week after suffering an ankle injury when he landed on a ball boy under the rim while warming up at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to play the Washington Wizards. Indiana lost the game 114-107 and third-year center Jalen Smith got the start instead.

Turner was expected to make his first start since Jan. 14. Coach Rick Carlisle wasn’t even aware anything happened when he spoke with reporters less than two hours before the tip.

Last season, Turner was limited to 42 games because of a left foot injury and last played in a game on Jan. 17. He has been one of the league’s top shot-blockers since the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. In 2021-22, he averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 42 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

