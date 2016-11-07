DA's Top 15 Rankings: Clippers, Pistons climb a few notches

David Aldridge reveals which teams, to him, are the Top 15 squads in the NBA at this moment.

(last week’s record in parenthesis; previous ranking in brackets)

1) Cleveland Cavaliers (3-0) [2]: A close scrape here and there, including a one-point escape at Philly Saturday, but overall, tney’re not exerting themselves too much during the first fortnight of the regular season.

2) L.A. Clippers (3-1) [3]: Have already spanked Portland in Portland and San Antonio in San Antonio, and are 3-0 on the road so far with wins over three playoff teams from last season.

3) Golden State Warriors (2-1) [4]: Warriors have lost 21 regular season games, total, on the road the last two-plus seasons. Inexplicably, three have now come to the Lakers at Staples.

4) San Antonio Spurs (1-2) [1]: Perhaps Danny Green is a smidge more important to the Spurs than his frequent critics would ever acknowledge.

5) Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) [5]: Jerami Grant can definitely help off the bench.

6) Atlanta Hawks (2-2) [6]: Patriot League alum Mike Muscala (Bucknell) now leads the NBA in field goal percentage (.710).

7) Detroit Pistons (2-1) [10]: Ish Smith filling in more than adequately for the injured Reggie Jackson, averaging 7.5 assists per game with an assist-turnover ratio of 3.75.

8) Charlotte Hornets (2-0) [11]: They’ve only allowed 100 points once in first five games.

9) Toronto Raptors (3-1) [14]: Stunned that more teams haven’t done what the Kings did Sunday against the white-hot DeMar DeRozan: run people at him to get the ball out of his hands and make someone else beat them.

10) Portland Trail Blazers (2-2) [8]: What’s up with Al-Faroqu Aminu behind the arc to start the season? He shot a career-high 36 percent on 3-pointers last season; through seven games so far this year, he’s at 25 percent (9 of 36). Small sample size, to be fair.

11) Boston Celtics (1-2) [7]: Their defense, as evidenced by giving up 123 at home to Denver Sunday, needs some work.

12) Memphis Grizzlies (1-3) [9]: Chandler Parsons makes season debut Sunday after missing the first week-plus of the season.

13) Chicago Bulls (1-3) [12]: Dwyane Wade had seven 3-pointers all of last season. He has 10 threes this season in the first six games.

14) Houston Rockets (1-2) [13]: It wasn’t hard to predict, but James Harden’s numbers thus far are still ridiculous.

15) Utah Jazz (3-1) [NR]: George Hill is balling. An extension, always more likely than not after the Jazz acquired him in June, looks like a certainty now.

Dropped out: Sacramento [15]

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Chicago Cubs (3-0): Oh, come on, like it could be anybody else. Happy for the real Cubs fans I’ve known for three-plus decades, like my buddy Dan, from Barrington, IL, who was physically ill in 1984 when that ground ball went through Leon (Bull) Durham’s legs. A lot of people waited a long time for that moment in Cleveland last Wednesday, and one imagines Ernie Banks and Haray Caray having a good, long pull on very expensive cigars, content at last.

TEAM OF THE WEAK

Philadelphia (0-3): Look, the Sixers are a lot more competitive, and Dario Saric started to pick things up last week, and Joel Embiid still looks like he’s going to be a monster. (And they may have gotten hosed on that non-call on J.R. Smith against Gerald Henderson in the final seconds Saturday). It’s coming, Philly. It’s coming.

