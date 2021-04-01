Top Stories
Monty Williams, Nate McMillan named NBA Coaches of the Month
Williams and McMillan earn the honors for the month of March.
From NBA.com News Services
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, respectively, for March.
The Suns put together a 11-3 record under Williams in March, while the Hawks went 9-4 after McMillan became interim head coach.
Other nominees: Michael Malone (Denver), Terry Stotts (Portland) and Luke Walton (Sacramento) East: James Borrego (Charlotte), Steve Nash (Brooklyn) and Doc Rivers (Philadelphia)