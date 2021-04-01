Monty Williams, Nate McMillan named NBA Coaches of the Month

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, respectively, for March.

The Suns put together a 11-3 record under Williams in March, while the Hawks went 9-4 after McMillan became interim head coach.

NBA Coaches of the Month for March. West: Monty Williams (@Suns)

East: Nate McMillan (@ATLHawks) pic.twitter.com/ATixgnwHfS — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2021

Other nominees: Michael Malone (Denver), Terry Stotts (Portland) and Luke Walton (Sacramento) East: James Borrego (Charlotte), Steve Nash (Brooklyn) and Doc Rivers (Philadelphia)