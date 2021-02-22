Official release

Timberwolves relieve Ryan Saunders of head coaching duties

Team says decision in "best interest of the organization's short-and long-term goals"

Ryan Saunders had served as coach of the Timberwolves since the 2018-19 season.

MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL — Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas tonight announced the team has relieved Ryan Saunders of his duties as Head Coach, effective immediately.

“We would like to thank Ryan for his time and commitment to the Timberwolves organization and wish him the best in the future,” said Rosas. “These are difficult decisions to make, however this change is in the best interest of the organization’s short and long-term goals.”

Additional details surrounding the announcement of the next Timberwolves Head Coach will be made Monday, February 22.

