Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss next two games to manage knee soreness

MILWAUKEE — After consulting with the Bucks performance staff, All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the next two games to manage soreness in his right knee. By not playing in tonight’s game at Philadelphia and Monday’s home game vs. Phoenix, Antetokounmpo will have eight days without playing in a game, using that time to receive treatment.

Antetokounmpo has missed two games this season with right knee soreness. He plans to return to game action on Jan. 26 when the Bucks face the Brooklyn Nets at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

In his fifth season, Antetokounmpo ranks first in the NBA in minutes played (37.4) and second in scoring at 28.2 points per game while averaging career-highs in rebounds per game (10.1) and field goal percentage (.546). He’s one of only five players in the league this season averaging at least 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, and is on pace to join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to average at least 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists for a season. On Thursday, Antetokounmpo was named a starter for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game and is the first Buck since Marques Johnson (1979-80) to be named a starter in two straight All-Star Games. The 67th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.