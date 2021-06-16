2021 Playoffs: West Semifinal | Jazz (1) vs. Clippers (4)

Mike Conley sidelined for Game 5 vs. Clippers

The All-Star guard will miss his fifth straight game with a right hamstring strain.

From NBA.com News Services

Mike Conley has missed every game of the Western Conference semifinals series so far.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley remains out of the lineup with a right hamstring injury for Game 5 against the LA Clippers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Conley has yet to play in the Western Conference semifinals series due to his hamstring injury, which has hampered him all season. After missing 21 regular-season games with the injury and returning for the playoffs, the 33-year-old guard reaggravated the injury during Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

The Jazz are tied with the Clippers 2-2 in the series.

