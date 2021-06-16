Mike Conley sidelined for Game 5 vs. Clippers

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley remains out of the lineup with a right hamstring injury for Game 5 against the LA Clippers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Conley has yet to play in the Western Conference semifinals series due to his hamstring injury, which has hampered him all season. After missing 21 regular-season games with the injury and returning for the playoffs, the 33-year-old guard reaggravated the injury during Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

The Jazz are tied with the Clippers 2-2 in the series.