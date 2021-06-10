2021 Playoffs: West Semifinal | Jazz (1) vs. Clippers (4)

Mike Conley sidelined for Game 2 of Jazz-Clippers

The All-Star guard continues to recover from a right hamstring strain.

From NBA.com News Services

Mike Conley reaggravated his hamstring injury during Utah’s series-clinching win over Memphis in the first round.

The Utah Jazz will be without All-Star guard Mike Conley for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals series against the LA Clippers on Thursday, the team announced.

Conley continues to recover from a right hamstring strain that caused him to miss Utah’s Game 1 win over LA on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old guard has been nursing this hamstring injury since February. The injury, which he reaggravated during Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies, forced him to miss 21 games during the regular season.

The Jazz lead the series 1-0 after a dominant, 45-point performance from Donovan Mitchell in Game 1.

