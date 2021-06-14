2021 Playoffs: West Semifinal | Jazz (1) vs. Clippers (4)
Mike Conley remains out for Game 4 vs. Clippers
The All-Star guard continues to recover from his mild right hamstring strain.
From NBA.com News Services
The Utah Jazz will continue to be shorthanded in their Western Conference semifinals series against the LA Clippers.
The team announced that All-Star guard Mike Conley will miss Game 4 on Monday (10 ET, TNT) due to a mild right hamstring strain, which has sidelined him for the entirety of the series so far.
Mike Conley is out (mild right hamstring strain).
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 14, 2021
The 33-year-old guard has been nursing this hamstring injury since February. The injury, which he reaggravated during Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, forced him to miss 21 games during the regular season.
The Jazz lead the series 2-1 after the Clippers’ Game 3 win on Saturday.