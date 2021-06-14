Mike Conley remains out for Game 4 vs. Clippers

The Utah Jazz will continue to be shorthanded in their Western Conference semifinals series against the LA Clippers.

The team announced that All-Star guard Mike Conley will miss Game 4 on Monday (10 ET, TNT) due to a mild right hamstring strain, which has sidelined him for the entirety of the series so far.

Mike Conley is out (mild right hamstring strain). — utahjazz (@utahjazz) June 14, 2021

The 33-year-old guard has been nursing this hamstring injury since February. The injury, which he reaggravated during Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, forced him to miss 21 games during the regular season.

The Jazz lead the series 2-1 after the Clippers’ Game 3 win on Saturday.