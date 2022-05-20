2022 Playoffs: East Final | Heat (1) vs. Celtics (2)

Heat forward PJ Tucker expecting to play Game 3 despite knee injury

Tucker suffered a left knee contusion and is listed as questionable for Game 3, but told reporters he plans on playing Saturday in Boston.

From NBA.com News Services

Heat forward PJ Tucker is expecting to play Saturday in Game 3 despite dealing with a left knee contusion he suffered in Thursday’s Game 2 loss to the Celtics. Tucker played through the injury, but shot just 2-for-6 in 21 minutes of action.

The presence of the defensive-minded Tucker would be crucial to Miami’s efforts to contain Celtics scoring forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who combined to score 48 points on Thursday. The Heat’s defense is stretched even thinner after the Game 2 returns of Marcus Smart (foot sprain) and Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols).

In three playoff games prior to Game 2, Miami had outscored its opponents by 41 points over the 90 minutes the 37-year-old had played in that span.

