Mavs' James Johnson, Hornets' Cody Martin and Caleb Martin fined

NEW YORK — Dallas Mavericks forward James Johnson, Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, and Hornets forward Caleb Martin have been fined for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

Johnson, who received a technical and was ejected, has been fined $40,000 for deliberately pushing Cody Martin out of bounds, aggressively confronting him, and initiating the incident.

Cody Martin, who received a technical and was ejected, has been fined $25,000 for pushing Johnson in retaliation and making contact with a game official.

Caleb Martin has been fined $20,000 for entering the altercation and making contact with a game official.

The incident occurred with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ 118-99 victory over the Mavericks on Dec. 30 at American Airlines Center.

