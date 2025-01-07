Mavs' Kyrie Irving out at least 1-2 weeks with bulging disc in back

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss one to two weeks with a bulging disk in his back, and coach Jason Kidd said a timeline for his return was not immediately known.

Kidd, speaking before the Mavericks played the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, didn’t shed much light on the injury or when Irving could return. Dallas lost 119-104 to Memphis for its fifth straight loss.

“He’s out, so there’s nothing I can speculate or comment (on),” Kidd said on Monday. “It’s been reported he’s out a week or two.”

When asked a timeline for Irving’s recovery, Kidd said: “Give me 48 hours to get that answer.”

Irving is the Mavericks’ second-leading scorer at 25.6 points per game, shooting close to 50% from the field, including 41.1% from 3-point range.

Irving’s injury is yet another blow to the Dallas attack.

Leading scorer Luka Doncic, who is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists, is also out Monday, missing his sixth game due to a left calf strain.

With Irving and Doncic out, the Dallas offense is missing 52.4 points per game.

“It’s important for everyone in uniform,” Kidd said of making up the scoring shortage. “Being short-handed, it’s the next-man-up mentality. … We can’t replace Luka or Ky, so it’s going to take a team effort.”

Dallas is 20-16 and No. 6 in the Western Conference and is just 2 1/2 games ahead of the No. 11 Sacramento Kings (18-19). The Mavs have a four-game homestand that begins on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) and will play eight of their remaining 13 games in January at home.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.