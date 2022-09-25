Markelle Fultz suffers fracture in big left toe

ORLANDO — Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz has suffered a fracture in his big left toe. No surgery is required. He has been placed in a walking boot and his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment. Fultz suffered the injury during a preseason workout prior to returning to Orlando and imaging confirmed the fracture. UPDATE: Markelle Fultz has suffered a fracture in his big left toe.https://t.co/JavBo7wq4R — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 25, 2022

Fultz played in 18 games (three starts) last season with Orlando, averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.11 steals in 20.0 minutes, while shooting .806 (25-31) from the free throw line. He led (or tied) the team in assists seven times. Fultz scored in double figures 13 times, including a season-high 19 points on Mar. 30 at Washington. He dished out 10+ assists twice, including a career-high 15 assists on Apr. 10 vs. Miami, and had one double-double.

Originally selected in the first round (first overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft by Philadelphia, Fultz has appeared in 131 career NBA regular season games (86 starts) with Philadelphia and Orlando, averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.12 steals in 24.8 minutes.

Fultz was acquired by Orlando from Philadelphia in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a 2020 protected first round draft pick and a 2019 second round draft pick on Feb. 7, 2019. He has played in 98 games (71 starts) with the Magic, averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.20 steals in 26.2 minutes.